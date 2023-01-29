Read full article on original website
Patricia Goodrich, 78, Frederika
Patricia Goodrich age 78, of Frederika, IA, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Friends may...
Charles City Mobile Food Pantry Has New Location for 2023
The Charles City Mobile Food Pantry has a new home for 2023. Hosted by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank out of Waterloo, Jen Burton says the Charles City pantry is available on the first Wednesdays of the month at the Floyd County Fairgrounds. However, she notes there are some changes in their distribution system.
Charles City Needs More Participants for Smart Home Project
After strong initial interest has tapered off, a pilot program in Charles City is in need of more participants. City Administrator Steve Diers says they’re looking for residents to take advantage of the Smart Home Project, made possible through a grant from AARP. Diers says they’ve got the Smart...
Jodi Cerwinske – New Hampton Community Schools
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Schools Director of Food Service Jodi Cerwinske on the Nordic Pan Fundraiser to help funds for the Negative Balance Lunches. To purchase your pans, fill out the application here by February 1st. Depending on the demand of orders, the deadline may be extended.
National Catholic Schools Week Continues Through Saturday
It’s National Catholic Schools Week, a homecoming of sorts according to Michelle Nehls, principal of Saint Joe’s Catholic School in New Hampton. Nehls adds that the weeklong celebration is a time to thank the community for being part of the school all year round. Shelly McDonald has been...
Deadline for New Hampton High School Senior Banner Sponsorships Wednesday
Sponsors are needed to help salute graduating New Hampton High School seniors. Mayor Bobby Schwickerath says the project is led by the New Horizons Chamber. The deadline for sponsorship signup is Wednesday (February 1) to allow On Track Signs time to get the materials ordered and begin production. Details on...
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 01-30-23
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on changes/modifications to Farmers Markets, Senior banners, lead service line inventory and other updates. Click below to watch the conversation.
Shawver Steps Into New Role as Chickasaw County Sheriff
It’s the second full week on the job for Ryan Shawver in his new role as Chickasaw County Sheriff. Shawver was the Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. Monday, Jan. 23, Shawver was appointed to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
Lisa Welter – Chickasaw County Public Health 01-31-23
Rob Getz spoke with director Lisa Welter of the Chickasaw County Public Health Office. Among the topics discussed are radon testing, American Heart Month, and updates on blood pressure and foot clinics. Also mentioned is the new Facebook page which you can find here.
Floyd County CERT Looking to Add to Their Roster of Helpers
FThe Floyd County Community Emergency Response Team(CERT) is looking to add to its roster of people available to help respond to a disaster or the imminent threat of disaster. Gloria Troge is the secretary and a founding member of CERT, which operates under the authority of Floyd County Emergency Management.
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
