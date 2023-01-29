ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Clemson football announces schedule for 2023 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, revealing Clemson’s matchups for the upcoming season. Clemson’s upcoming schedule includes seven home games and five road games starting on Labor Day when the Tigers travel to Durham, NC, to face the Duke Blue Devils.
CLEMSON, SC
OnlyHomers

College Football Star Dies at 20

Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Clemson celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day with free clinic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) with a free clinic Sunday ahead of the Clemson women’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum. The clinic was free for kids in sixth grade and under. NGWSD was chartered by the U.S. Congress...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University forms new school fueled by future engineering

A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson celebrates first African American student at University

Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone evidence in Murdaugh trial. Both sides continue to focus on what cell phone data says about night of murders. Today's major focus of the Murdaugh Trial revolved around some...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Violent Images and Trauma

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County Missing Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In Greenville County the search is on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One-on-one with Harvey Gantt

Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone evidence in Murdaugh trial. Today's major focus of the Murdaugh Trial revolved around some evidence from Paul Murdaugh's cell phone. The prosecution used it to try to poke hole in Alex's alibi while the defense team used it to raise additional questions.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Missing Woman

It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Video shown in court taken on Paul Murdaugh's phone

Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman Missing for One Year

The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University forms new school as globe switches to electric cars

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to form a new school that brings together its mechanical and automotive engineers as the south continues to rise as a leader in the building of electric vehicles and the batteries to power them. The university said the new School of...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene of a fire at a business on Tuesday. Crews from Anderson County Fire Department, Williamston Fire, and Piercetown Fire are on Cherokee Road in Pelzer. The business where the fire broke out converts shipping containers into other uses.
PELZER, SC
FOX Carolina

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy