FOX Carolina
Clemson football announces schedule for 2023 season
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, revealing Clemson’s matchups for the upcoming season. Clemson’s upcoming schedule includes seven home games and five road games starting on Labor Day when the Tigers travel to Durham, NC, to face the Duke Blue Devils.
FOX Carolina
Trainer helps Upstate 8th grader who went into cardiac arrest at basketball game
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 8th grade basketball player at Southside Christian School suffered from a seizure and cardiac arrest during Tuesday night’s game, according to the school. The school said Kamari Williams, also known as K. Will, was playing against Brashier Middle College when trainer Chris Young...
College Football Star Dies at 20
Just six days ago the University of Georgia Bulldogs were celebrating a second straight National Championship and were feeling on top of the world. That celebration has come to a hault Sunday morning with word that tragedy has struck the Bulldogs family.
FOX Carolina
Clemson celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day with free clinic
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) with a free clinic Sunday ahead of the Clemson women’s basketball game at Littlejohn Coliseum. The clinic was free for kids in sixth grade and under. NGWSD was chartered by the U.S. Congress...
FOX Carolina
Clemson University forms new school fueled by future engineering
A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Clemson celebrates first African American student at University
Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone evidence in Murdaugh trial. Both sides continue to focus on what cell phone data says about night of murders. Today's major focus of the Murdaugh Trial revolved around some...
FOX Carolina
Violent Images and Trauma
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County Missing Teen. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In Greenville County the search is on...
FOX Carolina
One-on-one with Harvey Gantt
Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone evidence in Murdaugh trial. Today's major focus of the Murdaugh Trial revolved around some evidence from Paul Murdaugh's cell phone. The prosecution used it to try to poke hole in Alex's alibi while the defense team used it to raise additional questions.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Missing Woman
It's been one year since an upstate woman vanished after leaving her apartment. The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Debate Over Gun Evidence. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Murdaugh's legal...
FOX Carolina
Video shown in court taken on Paul Murdaugh's phone
Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
FOX Carolina
Both sides continue to focus on what cell phone data says about night of murders
Celebrated for blazing a newfound trail, Clemson University gave Harvey Gantt a big thank you for his unflinching courage that came 60 years ago. Videos from night of murders reveals new details in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Attorneys Kim & Grant Varner react to cell phone...
FOX Carolina
Woman Missing for One Year
The release of the body camera video showing what happened leading up to Tyre Nichols' death has sparked a conversation about violent videos and mental health. Murdaugh's legal team took every opportunity to try and get certain evidence thrown out. Clemson PACT Study. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Clemson University forms new school as globe switches to electric cars
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to form a new school that brings together its mechanical and automotive engineers as the south continues to rise as a leader in the building of electric vehicles and the batteries to power them. The university said the new School of...
FOX Carolina
What happened to Alexis Ware? 1-year anniversary of Upstate mother’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jan. 30 marks one year since the disappearance of an Upstate mother that has grabbed national attention and now her family is pushing for more eyes on the case. While the FBI has been brought in, Alexis Ware’s family said they are going to the...
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23. Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.
Coroner responds to crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified a victim of a crash that happened on Sunday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene of a fire at a business on Tuesday. Crews from Anderson County Fire Department, Williamston Fire, and Piercetown Fire are on Cherokee Road in Pelzer. The business where the fire broke out converts shipping containers into other uses.
FOX Carolina
Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate. The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.
