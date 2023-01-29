Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
WGAL
Man charged in shooting in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
Driver charged with homicide after killing central Pa. woman in crossover crash: police
Police in Lancaster County charged a man with homicide by motor vehicle after they say he crossed the center line of a two-lane highway, striking a car nearly head-on and killing the passenger. William R. Vaughan-Geib,29, also was charged with aggravated assault, DUI, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia...
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault in Carlisle shooting
A Carlisle teen is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges stemming from an open-air shooting in the downtown last week. Prosecutors have charged Jermiah Sellers, 16, as an adult for the Jan. 26 incident, in which no one was hurt but a bullet did hit and enter a passing car occupied by a woman and her 17-year-old grandson.
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years
The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
Harrisburg man gets 7 year minimum prison term for convenience store hold-up
A man who held up a Carlisle convenience store at knifepoint last spring, but dropped personal identification cards that made him an instant suspect, was sentenced Tuesday to 7 to 14 years in state prison for the crime. James A. Brown Jr., 55, pleaded guilty last week to robbery and...
State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase
PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
Cat Shot In Neck During Possible Drive-By Shooting In Millersburg, State Police Say
A feral cat was shot in the neck during what is believed to be a drive-by shooting in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The cat was shot outside of 544 State State in Millersburg on Jan. 28 around 12:17 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police the following Monday.
PennLive.com
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say man was killed in crash in Franklin County
A man was killed in a crash on Friday in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. PSP identified the victim as Brandon J. Rock, 43, of Waynesboro. Police said the other...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
WGAL
Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
local21news.com
Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
Carlisle police charge 9 people with drug possession, related charges after neighbors complain of criminal activity
CARLISLE, Pa. — Two separate drug investigations led Carlisle police to charge nine people in the span of three days with drug offenses and related charges. The investigation initially began when neighbors complained of alleged criminal activity at a home in the 100 block of North East Street. The...
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3