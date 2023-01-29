The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO