Cumberland County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft of pills

Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man charged in shooting in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE: Police made an arrest in an early-morning shooting in York County. David Serio, 59, is charged with criminal attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and other offenses. The shooting occurred along C Street near Thomasville. The area is about two miles away from York...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police continue search for 2 central Pa. girls missing nearly 3 years

The Waynesboro Police Department is continuing to look for 5-year-old Skye Deborah Rex and 7-year-old Hanna Joy Lee, both of whom were reported missing on March 30, 2020. Police said they are believed to be with a non-custodial parent at this time. The last contact with them was on March 15, 2020, a few weeks before they vanished, when they were at a home in Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
WBRE

State police cruiser hit during high-speed chase

PORTER TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after investigators say he hit a state police cruiser during a high-speed chase along Interstate 80. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., troopers saw a car weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate 80 in Clinton County. Troopers then tried […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
PennLive.com

Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 222 crash cleared in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Several crashes caused problems Wednesday morning on Route 222. The northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County were shut down between Colonel Howard Boulevard and PA 272/Reading Road. That crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drug investigation in Carlisle leads to arrest of nine people

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After a series of complaints of criminal activity, the Carlisle Police Department (CPD) began an investigation into a home on the 100 block of N. East Street. Police say a search warrant was filed on Jan. 12 by several law enforcements. According to authorities,...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
