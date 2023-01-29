AUBURN, Ala. – Bruce Pearl preaches two main things to his Auburn team throughout the season? Can we get better? And can we help the team win?. The first question will be put to the test Wednesday night when No. 25 Auburn hosts Georgia. How much have the Tigers improved since losing to Georgia on Jan. 4 in Athens? It was only the second SEC game for Auburn and one of just two losses in conference to this point.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO