No. 3 Auburn at No. 2 TCU canceled
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 3 Auburn equestrian team will have to wait an extra day to kick off its 2023 spring campaign as the team's meet vs. No. 2 TCU has been canceled. The Tigers and the Horned Frogs were schedule to compete Friday, February 3, but the contest was canceled due to the extension of a winter storm warning issued in north Texas. The meet will not be rescheduled.
Carnicella tapped for SEC freshman of the week honors for the second consecutive week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn freshman Kaitlyn Carnicella has been named the SEC freshman of the week for the second consecutive week, the league office announced on Wednesday. After winning the honors in her first week of dual matches, Carnicella continued that momentum to win both of her singles matches during ITA Kickoff Weekend that was hosted on the Plains.
No. 25 Auburn ‘playing better,’ sets sights on rematch with Georgia
AUBURN, Ala. – Bruce Pearl preaches two main things to his Auburn team throughout the season? Can we get better? And can we help the team win?. The first question will be put to the test Wednesday night when No. 25 Auburn hosts Georgia. How much have the Tigers improved since losing to Georgia on Jan. 4 in Athens? It was only the second SEC game for Auburn and one of just two losses in conference to this point.
Sara Elizabeth Jackson 'an unbelievable gift' to Auburn baseball
AUBURN, Ala. – Sara Elizabeth Jackson's association with Auburn baseball began when she joined the Diamond Dolls her freshman year. She served as treasurer her junior season and as president during her senior year. "An amazing organization," Jackson said of Auburn baseball's official hostesses. "It's fantastic." A 2020 business...
Kharyssa Richardson named SEC Freshman of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's Kharyssa Richardson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for women's basketball, the conference office announced Tuesday morning. Richardson, a 6-2 forward from Douglasville, Ga., had an incredible night in the Tigers' win over Florida Monday night with 15 points and 16 rebounds, both career highs and her first collegiate double-double to lead Auburn to their third straight SEC victory. Along with a 7-point, 5-rebound performance in Thursday's win at Kentucky, Richardson averaged 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for the week.
Gymnastics Rankings: Week 4
AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn gymnastics team stands at No. 6 in this week's RoadToNational.com rankings with a 197.306 average. The weekly rankings are based on the average of all scores so far this season. The Tigers (3-3, 1-1 SEC) have been ranked inside the Top 10 for 18-straight...
Richardson, Coulibaly lead Auburn past Florida for 3rd straight SEC win
AUBURN, Ala. – Kharyssa Richardson and Aicha Coulibaly notched double-doubles to lead Auburn to a 66-55 victory vs. Florida Monday at Neville Arena, the Tigers' first three-game SEC win streak in six years. Richardson established career highs with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Coulibaly added 14 points, 11...
Penta tabbed No. 13 pitcher in the country by D1 Softball
AUBURN, Ala. – Off the heels of its D100 Preseason Player Rankings, D1 Softball released its top pitchers returning for the 2023 season with Auburn softball's Maddie Penta making the cut at No. 13. Earlier this month, Penta was tabbed the No. 37 overall student-athlete in the country by...
Talking Tigers - Dr. Chris Roberts
From St. Genevieve, Missouri to President of Auburn University, that's the trek for Dr. Chris Roberts. The former professor in the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering made the move to Dean, then to President taking over for Dr. Jay Gogue. President Roberts was encouraged as a college freshman in a...
