Troy, NY

WNYT

Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder

A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arraigned in deadly August shooting

We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NEWS10 ABC

Troy, Albany looking to alleviate lead issues

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Communities across the Capital Region continue working to alleviate issues with lead detected in drinking water. On Monday, Troy announced that testing of 60 homes found elevated lead levels in four of the samples. While the prevalence of lead in some samples is cause for concern, city leaders stress that […]
TROY, NY

