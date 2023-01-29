Read full article on original website
Saratoga BLM leaders call for change after Tyre Nichols death
Local Civil Rights activists are renewing calls for change after five police officers beat Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, to death in Memphis.
House fire reported off Krumkill Road in Albany
According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 Facebook, a house fire has broken out just off Krumkill Road on the Albany/Bethlehem town line. "A" platoon companies are arriving on the scene.
Schenectady police introduce new therapy dog
The Schenectady Police Department introduced the newest member of their team: Cooper, the therapy dog.
Police: Albany man involved in two recent Lark Street shootings
A 19-year-old Albany resident has been charged in connection with two recent shootings on Lark Street.
Man gets 25 years to life for 2020 Albany murder
A man in Albany was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years to life for murder. Comments on social media spilled over into a fight in the street, outside 550 Madison Avenue nearly three years ago on March 18, 2020. Skeen’s grandmother told NewsChannel 13 back in November that those comments...
Albany woman charged with six counts of animal cruelty
An Albany woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving behind five dogs and a cat without food or water after vacating her apartment. Christine Berghela faces six counts of animal cruelty.
Man arraigned in deadly August shooting
We have a breaking new update in a deadly Albany shooting from back in August. 34-year-old Sadiem Wood of Albany was arraigned Monday on a 4-count indictment – which included second-degree murder. He’s also accused of possessing an illegal, loaded firearm on the same day. He’s due back...
Narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Saratoga
After a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics sales in Saratoga Springs, police arrested Prince Cooper, 36 of Schenectady. Officers report at the time of his arrest, Cooper was on federal supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Jefferson locals rally for survivors of house fire
In the middle of the night on January 28, the family home and possessions of Tim and Nicole Merwin and their three children, were suddenly lost to fire.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Murder suspect sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 homicide
The suspect was initially accused of stabbing the victim in the chest at some point around March 18, 2020.
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Troy man gets 10 years for attempting to entice minor
A Troy man will face 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a 13-year-old child to engage in sexual acts. Brian Botsford, 26, previously pleaded guilty to charges.
Feds bust 24, including Upstate NY school board member, in federal marijuana case
Albany, N.Y. — A 70-year-old woman on the Troy city school board and her daughter were among 24 reputed members of a large-scale marijuana trafficking ring that authorities charged with shipping thousands of kilograms of pot from California to the Capital Region over several years. Rosemary Coles, 70, is...
Troy, Albany looking to alleviate lead issues
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Communities across the Capital Region continue working to alleviate issues with lead detected in drinking water. On Monday, Troy announced that testing of 60 homes found elevated lead levels in four of the samples. While the prevalence of lead in some samples is cause for concern, city leaders stress that […]
Code Blue Extreme alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Wednesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 4.
Catskill man accused of stealing $1k from AutoZone
Saugerties Police have arrested the man they believe stole over $1,000 in merchandise from AutoZone back in October.
New ambulance service starts in Cohoes
Empire Ambulance will no longer serve residents in the city of Cohoes.
Search for missing Canajoharie man ramping up
Investigators are increasing their efforts searching for a Canajoharie man who has been reported missing.
Off-duty Hudson crews credited with saving house
A group of off-duty first responders from Hudson is being credited with saving a house that caught fire on Monday morning.
