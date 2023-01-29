ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME PREVIEW: Pittsburgh Panthers at North Carolina Tar Heels

The Pittsburgh Panthers are riding the momentum of winning four of their last five including a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Miami Hurricanes in their last game. Now the Panthers head down to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels with a chance at another quad 1 win.
