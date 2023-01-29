Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Décor Cabinets wins Safety Culture Award
MORDEN, Manitoba – Safe Work Manitoba honored Décor Cabinets Ltd. with its 2022 Safety Culture Award. Décor Cabinets, No. 120 in the FDMC 300, has more than 500 employees and operates two manufacturing facilities. The company has maintained its SAFE Work Certification since 2018. Safe Work Manitoba...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wood Pro Expo Florida Conference attendees to tour Closet Lifestyle
WEST PALM BEACH -- Plant tours are one of the most popular aspects of the Closets Conference/Wood Pro Expo Florida and this year’s tour of Closet Lifestyle in Riviera Beach is no exception. The company is a shining example of how a high-end custom cabinetmaker branched out to service high-end custom closet clients as well. The Closets Lifestyle tour is part of the full day of education slated for the event on April 12 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Comments / 0