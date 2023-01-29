WEST PALM BEACH -- Plant tours are one of the most popular aspects of the Closets Conference/Wood Pro Expo Florida and this year’s tour of Closet Lifestyle in Riviera Beach is no exception. The company is a shining example of how a high-end custom cabinetmaker branched out to service high-end custom closet clients as well. The Closets Lifestyle tour is part of the full day of education slated for the event on April 12 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO