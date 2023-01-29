ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco small business owner makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day

By Stephanie Lin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMlcY_0kUtTJwI00

(KRON) — KRON 4 continues Lunar New Year Coverage with Kevin Chan, the owner of Golden Gate Cookie Factory. He joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about the history of the fortune cookie, and how his team makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
governing.com

Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?

Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vigil held for Japantown security guard Gavin Boston

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A crowd gathered at a vigil in Japantown underneath the pagoda at the Peace Plaza Tuesday night in honor of the security guard who was shot and killed while serving the mall by Webster Street and Post Street earlier this month. San Francisco Board Supervisors Dean Preston and Ahsha Safai along […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

3 years since first COVID case in Bay Area

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – This week marks nearly three years since the Bay Area confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and changed the way we all live our lives. KRON4 sat down with the Santa Clara public health director with more about what lessons we learned over the past three years and what's […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
PLEASANTON, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end

SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Marin offers housing vouchers to Richardson Bay boat dwellers

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin Housing Authority is one step closer to booting dozens of boat dwellers in Richardson Bay off the water and into land-based housing. There are roughly 60 individuals living in vessels and house boats anchored in Richardson Bay, according to Marin County officials. The Richardson Bay Regional Agency was […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy