San Francisco small business owner makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day
(KRON) — KRON 4 continues Lunar New Year Coverage with Kevin Chan, the owner of Golden Gate Cookie Factory. He joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about the history of the fortune cookie, and how his team makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0