Henry County Daily Herald

No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
AUBURN, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73

The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
AUBURN, AL

