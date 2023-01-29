Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
NBA Trade Deadline: Latest Sixers Rumors
Is a big move coming? Or will the Sixers try to improve the depth on the team? Plus, a recap of Joel Embiid dominating Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
NOLA.com
Nikola Jokic's triple-double sends Pelicans to ninth straight loss
The new year has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans. On Jan. 2, star forward Zion Williamson tweaked his hamstring in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which kicked off a terrible start to 2023. The Pelicans lost that night, and in the 15 games since, they have banked three wins.
2023 NBA MVP Odds: Joel Embiid closing in on Nikola Jokic after outdueling Nuggets center
The Philadelphia 76ers are No. 1 in the latest NBA Power Rankings and Joel Embiid is a massive reason why. The All-Star center is leading the NBA in scoring with 33.6 points per game and is fresh off a massive game against the Denver Nuggets. Be sure to stay tuned with our NBA odds series for more on betting around The Association.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Take Anthony Davis Or Joel Embiid At Their Best
The NBA may very well be regarded as a guard's league at the moment but that doesn't mean we don't get to see some exceptional play from the big men. Nikola Jokic is, of course, the back-to-back MVP and he has been outstanding in 2022-23 as well but he isn't the only big man to have looked utterly dominant on the court this season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
FOX Sports
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Orlando
Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is first in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game. The 76ers are 18-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia...
76ers 'Gave Up Too Early' by Trading Magic Guard Markelle Fultz, Says Joel Embiid
The Orlando Magic acquired Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers nearly four years ago. And that's a decision some people look back on as a regret, including Joel Embiid.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
Sixers star Joel Embiid pops up on injury report ahead of Magic game
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.
76ers vs. Magic: Joel Embiid's Playing Status on Wednesday
Will Joel Embiid face the Magic on Wednesday night?
Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win
The Orlando Magic snap the Sixers' seven-game win streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:22 p.m. EST
Analysis: Tom Brady's legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove. Already considered the Greatest of All Time, Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life. Brady leaves with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, numerous other honors and nearly every passing record in league history. His success on the field is unmatched and his career accomplishments long ago cemented his Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials. But Brady’s legacy stretches beyond the field, his championships and his 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.
Comments / 0