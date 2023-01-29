Analysis: Tom Brady's legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove. Already considered the Greatest of All Time, Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life. Brady leaves with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, numerous other honors and nearly every passing record in league history. His success on the field is unmatched and his career accomplishments long ago cemented his Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials. But Brady’s legacy stretches beyond the field, his championships and his 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.

