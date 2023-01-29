ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic's triple-double sends Pelicans to ninth straight loss

The new year has not been kind to the New Orleans Pelicans. On Jan. 2, star forward Zion Williamson tweaked his hamstring in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, which kicked off a terrible start to 2023. The Pelicans lost that night, and in the 15 games since, they have banked three wins.
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Take Anthony Davis Or Joel Embiid At Their Best

The NBA may very well be regarded as a guard's league at the moment but that doesn't mean we don't get to see some exceptional play from the big men. Nikola Jokic is, of course, the back-to-back MVP and he has been outstanding in 2022-23 as well but he isn't the only big man to have looked utterly dominant on the court this season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Embiid leads Philadelphia into matchup against Orlando

Orlando Magic (20-31, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers square off against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is first in the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game. The 76ers are 18-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia...
Sixers star Joel Embiid pops up on injury report ahead of Magic game

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid continued his rampage on Monday as he torched the Orlando Magic with a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double. The Sixers big man has been on an absolute tear of late, as he has been for pretty much the entire season. His streak could be put on hold, though, as he’s now popped up on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s clash against the Orlando Magic.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:22 p.m. EST

Analysis: Tom Brady's legacy goes beyond Super Bowl rings. TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady had nothing left to prove. Already considered the Greatest of All Time, Brady finally walked away from the NFL on Wednesday following the most difficult, emotionally draining season in his life. Brady leaves with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, numerous other honors and nearly every passing record in league history. His success on the field is unmatched and his career accomplishments long ago cemented his Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials. But Brady’s legacy stretches beyond the field, his championships and his 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns.

