Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement
Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
411mania.com
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:. * Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. * Women’s Elimination...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
ringsidenews.com
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'
It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
Wrestle Zone
Pat McAfee Was Originally Asked To Compete In The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Pat McAfee made his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but he almost did it as a competitor instead of a broadcaster. During Monday’s new episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee shared some details about how his return to WWE came together. “We just pulled off...
wrestleview.com
Steel Cage Match, Carmella’s in-ring return and more set for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for next week’s Raw, which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. -Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Lynch issued the challenge to Bayley during Monday night’s Raw after threatening to attack Dakota Kai, in which then Bayley accepted. The match was originally scheduled for Raw is 30. However, the match did not take place due to time constraints on the show. WWE, instead went ahead with the post-match angle having Lynch attacked in the cage by all the members of Damage CTRL.
Comments / 0