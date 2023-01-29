Read full article on original website
WGME
Kents Hill girls basketball off to best start in school history
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before you know it, the high school basketball tournament will be here and for the first time in a long time, there's a new contender in Girls Class C South. It's been a remarkable season so far for the Kents Hill girls basketball team. At 14-0, the...
WGME
Boys H.S. Hockey York vs Greely
(Falmouth) The York Boys Hockey team scored a 5-4 win over Greely. Sophomore Garrett Aceto with a must see goal in this one!
WGME
Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
WGME
Greely boys basketball team wins 8 overtime thriller
A new sports record is set in Maine. The boys high school basketball game between Fryeburg Academy and Greely went not one, not two, but eight overtimes, which is a new state record. With the score tied up at 115, Greely's Kade Ippolito made a layup at the buzzer to...
WGME
Maine teen accused of shooting older brother
JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
WGME
'They love each other:' Neighbors shocked after Jay teenager allegedly shoots brother
JAY (WGME) -- A 17-year-old from Jay is accused of shooting and wounding his 20-year-old brother during an argument at their home. A family friend says the victim’s father told him he’s in stable condition at the hospital and is expected to recover from his gunshot wound. "Last...
WGME
Car crashes into truck hauling utility poles in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car crashed into a truck that was hauling utility poles in Portland Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened on Washington Ave. near Bates Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say the car hit the back of the trailer, which was making a turn. Photos from...
WGME
This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
WGME
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
WGME
Maine communities to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures
Some Maine communities are opening warming shelters due to the dangerously cold temperatures slated to arrive Friday night and last through Saturday. Wind chill values will be well below zero. Below is a list of warming shelters. CBS13 will update the list as more shelters are announced. Augusta. Augusta will...
WGME
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
WGME
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
WGME
Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
WGME
The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week
All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
WGME
Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida
WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
WGME
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
WGME
Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
WGME
Concert to feed those in need gets $5,000 donation from local credit union
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A planned concert this spring to benefit the South Portland Food Cupboard and people in need got a big boost Monday. Town and Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 toward the Feeding Neighbors in Need benefit concert. That concert is set to take place on May 20...
WGME
'They recognize the need for this:' Construction moves forward on Brunswick-Topsham bridge
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- After years of protests and other delays, a historic bridge between Brunswick and Topsham is getting replaced. The project was delayed for nearly a decade, and during that time, the cost to build a new one has skyrocketed. Work to rebuild the Frank J. Wood Bridge first...
WGME
Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
