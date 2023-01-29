ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Kents Hill girls basketball off to best start in school history

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before you know it, the high school basketball tournament will be here and for the first time in a long time, there's a new contender in Girls Class C South. It's been a remarkable season so far for the Kents Hill girls basketball team. At 14-0, the...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Dirigo Girls Flag Football winter season underway

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dirigo Girls Flag Football's winter season is now underway. The ladies are playing inside The Point in South Portland. The league, which is sanctioned by NFL Flag Football, now has more than 40 girls competing with ages ranging from 8-17. Commissioner Jennifer Bates says the league has been growing since the fall.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Greely boys basketball team wins 8 overtime thriller

A new sports record is set in Maine. The boys high school basketball game between Fryeburg Academy and Greely went not one, not two, but eight overtimes, which is a new state record. With the score tied up at 115, Greely's Kade Ippolito made a layup at the buzzer to...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Maine teen accused of shooting older brother

JAY (WGME) -- Police arrested a teen from North Jay for allegedly shooting his older brother on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The 17-year-old boy was reportedly charged with aggravated assault after an argument allegedly led to him pull out a handgun and shoot his 20-year-old brother at a home on Pleasant Drive.
JAY, ME
WGME

Car crashes into truck hauling utility poles in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car crashed into a truck that was hauling utility poles in Portland Wednesday morning, according to police. The crash happened on Washington Ave. near Bates Street around 8:30 a.m. Police say the car hit the back of the trailer, which was making a turn. Photos from...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

This is what cockroach racing in Maine looks like

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but things got exciting at a small racetrack in Augusta this past weekend. More than 40 participants at the Maine Entomological Society’s winter workshop had the chance to try their luck racing Madagascar hissing cockroaches, an insect known for its size and speed.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
CONWAY, NH
WGME

$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer

LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
LEBANON, ME
WGME

Maine Medical Center passes fundraising goal, raises $179 million

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Medical Center has beaten its fundraising goal, raising $179 million. MMC says the money from the multi-year fundraising campaign will be used to improve patient care and its workforce. "The funds we've raised in the campaign we're closing today really help specific areas: infrastructure, education and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

The coldest temperatures in Maine in years moves in later this week

All week we have been tracking an arctic airmass that will bring the state some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since 2016. While it will be colder on Wednesday, it will merely be an appetizer for what's to come Friday into Saturday. The sunshine will return this afternoon and...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainer only needs one wheel to travel to Florida

WELLS (WGME) - We've seen cyclists complete these impressive treks along the east coast, but one Mainer is nearly finished doing it on just one wheel. 20-year-old Avery Seuter of Wells completed 2,400 miles from Maine to Florida on a unicycle. He left Wells on September 8th and rode all...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Après in Portland closed after fire in tasting room

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Après, a tasting room in Portland’s East Bayside neighborhood that offers hard seltzer and hard cider, is closed after a fire early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department says the fire was called in by the alarm company around 2 a.m. The fire reportedly started...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Poland Spring discovers PFAS in Fryeburg water source

FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Poland Spring has reportedly detected PFAS in the company’s Fryeburg spring. According to the Bangor Daily News, Poland Spring said they have not detected PFAS in the company’s bottled water only in the spring. Out of 11 of the bottled water companies in the state,...
FRYEBURG, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy