Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Tigers recognize football standouts
The Dunnellon High School Football Banquet was held at Citrus Springs Community Center on Jan. 28, 2023. The event recognized varsity and junior varsity football players and cheerleaders, the coaches and the volunteers who made the season possible. Some of the players were recognized with additional awards. Not pictured honorees were: Most Improved Offensive Player: Dylan Curry; Coaches Award: Jaylin Johnson; and Team MVP Award: Lacodrick Brown. All photos are by Julie Mancini.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Audubon to host feathered visitor at monthly meeting
Citrus County Audubon will have a monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Unity of Citrus County, 2628 W. Woodview Lane, Lecanto. Guest speaker will be Randy Bratcher from Florida DOT. He will be speaking on Florida’s roadside wildflower program.
Citrus County Chronicle
Former homecoming queen brings message of hope to Lecanto
Years ago, as captain of the Lecanto High School girls soccer team and Homecoming Queen, Abigail Skinner was a star. Popular, well-liked, admired, she appeared to have it all together, but that was only on the outside, said the 2017 LHS graduate.
Citrus County Chronicle
Have a nice evening stroll in downtown Crystal River
Just in time before St. Valentine’s Day, there will be another Art on the Avenue in the Heritage Village on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River’s downtown historical area from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Come see some wonderful art and outstanding handcrafted items in the four participating shops...
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC vote ends Beverly Hills’ Groundhog Da
Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community. In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest
Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Save Crystal River asks folks to 'Shamrock and Roll' to raise money
Forget rock ’n’ roll.
Citrus County Chronicle
BOCC: Prepare roads now for growth
Transportation impact fees cannot be used to resurface or improve roads but can only be used to widen them or increase capacity. That’s what is needed in Citrus County as it experiences growth pains and the expected clogging of local roads, according to county commissioners.
Citrus County Chronicle
Afro-American Club of Citrus County receives large donation for recurring scholarship
Nicola Beisel Meyer, resident of Citrus County, has established and donated a recurring $1,000 college or technical school scholarship to the Afro-American Club of Citrus County. The Michael D. Meyer Memorial Scholarship is a promise and commitment from Nicola's deceased husband, Michael Meyer, to further his legacy to help Citrus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River
For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus experiences slowdown in international visitors
International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic. Today, it’s in single digits, said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.
Citrus County Chronicle
Annual FFRA “Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance” set for Sunday, Feb. 12
The members of “Family and Friends Reaching for Abilities” (FFRA) have been practicing their dance skills for months and are ready for the annual “Top Hat Big Band Concert and Dance,” from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Hospital Board readies for potential Baker Act Funding dispute
With the Citrus County Commission scheduled Tuesday to again take up the failure of the county to have its own Baker Act facility, the Citrus County Board wants to send the message it is not standing in the project’s way by not donating potentially millions of dollars in help.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Hospital Board looks for investment opportunities
With millions of dollars of the Citrus County Hospital Board’s money in accounts earning little, if any, interest, trustees were warned that they could run out of funds in the next 25 years given inflation and spending trends. But Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows told the Chronicle that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board loses patience with Veterans Village nonprofit; wants $2.5 million back
Failure by Veterans Village of Citrus County to make progress in breaking ground for an affordable assisted living facility after a $2.5 million loan from the Citrus County Hospital Board has led the hospital trustees for demanding an accounting and its money back. The trustees voted unanimously to require Veterans...
Citrus County Chronicle
Insight Credit Union plans to stay in Inverness
Insight Credit Union customers have been wondering if the branch will relocate somewhere locally once it is torn down to make way for a new Starbucks in Inverness. Inverness is Insight’s lone Citrus County facility.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let's Feed Citrus is still helping feed the hungry
Much of the attention for much-needed food donation and distribution is focused on the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. But for many in Citrus County hunger is a 365-day-a-year dilemma. "It never stops," said New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander. "People are struggling these days and they need this food."
Comments / 0