Gainesville, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Tigers recognize football standouts

The Dunnellon High School Football Banquet was held at Citrus Springs Community Center on Jan. 28, 2023. The event recognized varsity and junior varsity football players and cheerleaders, the coaches and the volunteers who made the season possible. Some of the players were recognized with additional awards. Not pictured honorees were: Most Improved Offensive Player: Dylan Curry; Coaches Award: Jaylin Johnson; and Team MVP Award: Lacodrick Brown. All photos are by Julie Mancini.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Former homecoming queen brings message of hope to Lecanto

Years ago, as captain of the Lecanto High School girls soccer team and Homecoming Queen, Abigail Skinner was a star. Popular, well-liked, admired, she appeared to have it all together, but that was only on the outside, said the 2017 LHS graduate.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Have a nice evening stroll in downtown Crystal River

Just in time before St. Valentine’s Day, there will be another Art on the Avenue in the Heritage Village on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River’s downtown historical area from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Come see some wonderful art and outstanding handcrafted items in the four participating shops...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC vote ends Beverly Hills’ Groundhog Da

Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community. In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest

Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC: Prepare roads now for growth

Transportation impact fees cannot be used to resurface or improve roads but can only be used to widen them or increase capacity. That’s what is needed in Citrus County as it experiences growth pains and the expected clogging of local roads, according to county commissioners.
Citrus County Chronicle

Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River

For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Hospital Board looks for investment opportunities

With millions of dollars of the Citrus County Hospital Board’s money in accounts earning little, if any, interest, trustees were warned that they could run out of funds in the next 25 years given inflation and spending trends. But Hospital Board Chairman Dr. Mark Fallows told the Chronicle that...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Insight Credit Union plans to stay in Inverness

Insight Credit Union customers have been wondering if the branch will relocate somewhere locally once it is torn down to make way for a new Starbucks in Inverness. Inverness is Insight’s lone Citrus County facility.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let's Feed Citrus is still helping feed the hungry

Much of the attention for much-needed food donation and distribution is focused on the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. But for many in Citrus County hunger is a 365-day-a-year dilemma. "It never stops," said New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander. "People are struggling these days and they need this food."
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

