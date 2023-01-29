Wrestling: Delbarton cruises to 14th straight MCT title behind seven champions

MOUNT OLIVE − Simon Ruiz is back in his comfort zone.

After spending the first month of the season recovering from meniscus surgery, the Delbarton senior appears to be back to his old self.

On Saturday, Ruiz took another positive step in the right direction, securing the 175-pound title at the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive High School.

Ruiz was one of seven Green Wave wrestlers to claim titles as Delbarton, No. 1 in the Morris/Sussex and NJWWA Top 20 , captured its 14th straight team championship with 313 points, outdistancing runner-up Mount Olive (172) and third-place Hanover Park (181). West Morris (160) and Morris Knolls (134.5) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

“I’m happy to be back. I definitely feel like I’m getting back to where I need to be at this time of the season,” Ruiz said. “I could be a little better considering the injury and everything that’s happened. This is always a fun tournament and we treat it like a business trip. I have some things to work on, but I’m ready for the next few weeks.”

Ruiz, the 2022 NJSIAA champion at 157 pounds , won his second straight MCT, joining seven other repeat champions.

The other Green Wave wrestlers to repeat as champions were Daniel Jones (120), Tyler Vazquez (138), Alessio Perentin (157), Louis Cerchio (165) and Henry Forte (215).

Forte came up big in the final, holding on to defeat state medalist and top seed Anthony Moscatello of Mount Olive, 7-4.

Connor Martin (285) claimed his first county title, pinning surprise 11th seed, Charles Young of Morris Knolls.

“This is such a prestigious tournament with a lot of history behind it. There’s been some great wrestlers in the past as well as today that have competed here. We enjoy being here,” Delbarton coach Bryan Stoll said. “Our schedule was really condensed the first month of the season with three big tournaments in December over a two-week span, but it’s all paying off for us.”

Wrestling: Complete results from the 2023 Morris County Tournament

Hanover Park sophomore Vincenzo LaValle won for the second time, defeating Delbarton’s Vincent Lee, 3-1. LaValle’s takedown with 17 seconds left was the difference. LaValle was one of three Hornets to win titles, joining Nick DiFrancescantonio (106) and Massimo Mancini (150).

“I’m a lot quicker and more prepared this year than where I was last year at this time,” said LaValle, who was third in the state last year at 190 pounds. “I still need to work on a few things, but I’m ready to get back into the room and get to work. It was great to win today and get some confidence back after taking a few losses.”

Roxbury senior Luke Stanich also repeated and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

Host Mount Olive had two champions: Anthony Piemonte (106) and Jack Bastarrika (132).

"I was able to get to my offense and score points. I feel good and I think I'm peaking at the right time," said Bastarrika, who defeated Jack Myers of Morristown in the final.

"I can't say enough about our team. We're like a big family. I can't wait for next month and the postseason. We're all looking forward to it."

Brandon John Dean of West Morris claimed the 144-pound title.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Wrestling: Delbarton cruises to 14th straight MCT title behind seven champions