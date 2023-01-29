No. 4 Tennessee basketball throttles, torches No. 10 Texas in 82-71 win

Olivier Nkamhoua walked alone down the court.

The Tennessee basketball forward raised his arms to the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd. What else was left to do? Nkamhoua had already done everything else, turning in the game of his career in his 97th game. He scored at will, at ease. He was the physical presence Tennessee needs. And he was the central reason the Vols left no doubt they could have a lot more days like Saturday.

No. 4 Tennessee (18-3) turned a top-10 tilt into a top-10 throttling, smashing No. 10 Texas (17-4) 82-71 on Saturday and Rick Barnes got a win against the program he coached for 17 seasons.

Nkamhoua had a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists, his second double-double in three games.

Olivier Nkamhoua was not playing around

Nkamhoua has had big games in his career, but Saturday was different. The senior did it against a top 10 team.

Nkamhoua scored six straight points after halftime as Tennessee opened its lead. He also had a key floater after Texas cut the Vols' lead to 13.

Tennessee's offense was scalding hot

Tennessee has been all about defense this season, but the offense left no question that the Vols are a two-way threat. The Vols shot better than 50% from the field in both halves, riding a 9-for-10 shooting start to the second half to take a commanding lead.

Senior Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Santiago Vescovi had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee took control with defense, Zakai Zeigler

Texas tied Tennessee 17-17 midway through the first half with a 3-pointer. Then the Vols did their usual thing. Texas did not score again for 6:14, missing eight field including a pair of airballs during the stretch.

Zeigler broke the game open. He scored eight straight, opening with a crafty and-one and a flex to celebrate it. He knocked down a long 3-pointer and made a pair of free throws after a steal to push UT's lead to 38-24.

Tennessee plays at Florida on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) in its lone regular-season matchup with the Gators.

