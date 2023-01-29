Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Related
Time for the annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend is the 4th Annual Tutus and Tennis Shoes 5k to benefit the Greater Tampa Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. The event will be held on Saturday morning in Perry Harvey Park in downtown Tampa. This year's event is supposed to be...
How to get tickets to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — This is not a drill, Beyhive. Beyoncé is bringing her "Renaissance" 2023 world tour to Tampa. Queen Bey will take over Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16, 2023. The stadium tour kicks off in May in Europe, with U.S. stops from July through September. The pop icon will be performing hits like "BREAK MY SOUL" and "CUFF IT" from her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," along with chart-topping songs from her decades-long career.
Monster Jam charging its way to Tampa this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Trucks, loud noise and racing!. If any of those words excite you, then you can look forward to a lot that and more this weekend as Monster Jam roars its way to Tampa in Raymond James Stadium. The motorsports event will feature world champion athletes and...
businessobserverfl.com
Raising Cane's opens Clearwater restaurant as it expands into Florida
Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana fast-food chain that specializes in chicken strips, opened its first Gulf Coast location in Clearwater on Tuesday morning. The restaurant is at 2525 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. on the site of the former Village Inn. This is Raising Cane’s third Florida location, but more are on...
See RSVP information for 10 Tampa Bay's Black History Month special, community conversation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — February is Black History Month. And this year, 10 Tampa Bay is taking an in-depth look at Black history across our area and the community's strides to honor the past and create a thriving future. Watch our special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History," at...
Tampa man wins $1M from Publix Powerball ticket
A Tampa man is $1 million richer after he stopped at a Publix supermarket to pick up a Powerball lottery ticket.
Celebrate Galentine’s Day In Tampa Bay
Galentine’s Day is when women celebrate their female friendships. The day – which is a...
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
wild941.com
New Raising Cane’s Clearwater Location Opens Today
Did you grow up eating chicken tenders from Raising Cane’s and miss their delicious dipping sauce? Well, today is your lucky day because Clearwater’s newest location opens today (Tues., Jan. 31.) with special deals!. Their newest restaurant is located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard and it’s the...
14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner previews Coasis, her new Seminole Heights bar and restaurant
It's opening out of the former London Heights British Pub space later this month.
Fall Out Boy taking 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' to Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pop-rock legends Fall Out Boy are back with their first album in five years — and they're celebrating with a North American tour stopping in Tampa. The multi-platinum-selling band is bringing the "So Much For (Tour) Dust" tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 25.
995qyk.com
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline slashes cost of flights from Tampa
With the COVID-19 pandemic becoming less of a barrier to travel and studies showing that Americans are spending more time on the couch than ever before, Breeze Airways has cut the price of several flights originating at Tampa International Airport to help get the country moving again. According to a...
10NEWS
'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
2 USF alumni heading to Super Bowl LVII
TAMPA, Fla. — Two former University of South Florida student-athletes are charging their way to this year's Super Bowl in Arizona. Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will look to make their mark in the biggest sporting event across the country on Sunday, Feb. 12.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic White and Gold Downtown Tampa Wedding | JW Marriott Water Street
Marie and Rob's downtown Tampa wedding featured an elegant evening that began with a traditional Catholic ceremony followed by dinner and dancing in a candlelit hotel ballroom along the waterfront Tampa skyline. “The main design inspiration for our wedding was to make a large ballroom feel intimate, unique, and inclusive....
Feeding Tampa Bay to break ground on massive, new facility
TAMPA, Florida — Feeding Tampa Bay will officially break ground Tuesday on its new Tampa facility. The new location will serve as the organization's headquarters, primary distribution facility and hub of opportunity for those in need. According to Feeding Tampa Bay, there are one million people struggling with food...
Gasparilla spotlight: The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’Yago, their knight parade and community impact
TAMPA, Fla. — The biggest draw to Gasparilla is the iconic parade. Staged as a pirate invasion along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard, hundreds of thousands come here to be a part of it. The people on the floats are primarily members or friends of people who are part of...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0