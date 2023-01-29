Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Bacon & Daughter Sosie, 30, Team Up For Hilarious New Hyundai Ad: Watch
Kevin Bacon, 64, and his 30-year-old daughter Sosie Bacon are quite the team! In a new ad, they teamed up to promote the new EV Hyundai, with hilarious results. “There it is! My dad went EV,” Sosie says as the Tremors star, rocking a fanny pack, pulls up in a shiny new Hyundai. “It’s electric. Don’t be shocked,” Kevin playfully says as Sosie looks skeptical. “The guy who’s eternally locked out of his email, is going EV,” she says as they both step into the car. “Oooo, nice car,” Sosie says, while Kevin hilariously replies, “Actually, it’s an ‘ev.’ Rymes with ‘Kev.'”
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Speculates That Jimmy May Be The Real Villain Of The Show
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
thedigitalfix.com
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
'Gunsmoke' ran for 20 seasons, but a specific episode of the long-running Western television show stood out from the rest as the worst of all time.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Bob Dylan’s Neighbors Got Physically Sick From the Stench Coming From His Yard
Bob Dylan had a portable toilet in his yard. His neighbors said that the smell was so bad that it made them physically ill.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Outsider.com
640K+
Followers
72K+
Post
267M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0