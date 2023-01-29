ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 29, 2023

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Umq0o_0kUtSXnl00

Pay-to-play pass

Another day, another egregious example of the abhorrent corruption and malfeasance that pervade the current far-left “leadership” in New York politics ( “Hochul’s Pay-to-Play Stink Grows,” Editorial, Jan. 25).

Gov. Hochul’s involvement in the pay-to-play COVID-test contract with an eventual donor to her campaign screams out for an investigation.

But what does State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins say? “I take her at her word.” How pathetic. Imagine her response if Hochul were a Republican engaged in the same fraud. Her shrieks would be heard on the moon.

The charade that Democrats inflict on the citizens throughout New York City and state is akin to the emetic swamp of Washington, DC. Politics and power are all that matter to them. The people (and principle) be damned.

James McCaffrey

Yonkers

Crime: lost cause

With all due respect and deepest sorrow: Living in Brooklyn, has Simone Brooks looked around at her local representatives ( “Stab vic’s ma: ‘I want justice,’ ” Jan. 23)?

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qb0gG_0kUtSXnl00 Mom of slain NYC teen ‘leader’ breaks her silence: ‘I want justice for him’

These are people who are loudly and consistently calling for fewer police, the downgrading of every crime, no bail and less incarceration — while she and her neighbors get poorer in every way in a sanctuary state.

If she wants justice, she’s going to get the “equitable” justice we’re all subject to. It will get progressively worse. Don’t fight it, Ms. Brooks. It’s too late now.

Mustiola E. Santos

Kearny, NJ

Living large in Fla.

I don’t know where Cindy Adams is getting her info, but her parody of Florida is severely outdated and absurd ( “Florida’s got nuthin’ on NY,” Jan. 23).

No one wears “green and white checked pants” on a golf course, and I don’t see fat sequins. Botox and thinning blond hair isn’t regional, Ms. Adams. And neither is the idyllic culture professed to be in New York.

As a New England snowbird, I eagerly fly off to the gorgeous coast of Florida in October and reluctantly return in May.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MqG3_0kUtSXnl00 Florida is a snoozefest compared to New York

There’s excellent opera here and world-class museums, art, live theater and endless intellectual, interesting and stimulating things to do. Many are due to the proliferation of highly rated colleges and universities as well as a multitude of smart and engaging retired professionals.I’m never afraid to walk around well after dark. The police mean business and the criminals know it. How very refreshing.

After only two days in New York City for an investment conference and being approached five times by teen boys, all trying to sell me weed, I couldn’t wait to get out of dirty, smelly Dodge — certainly not the city I spent so much time in and loved. You can have it, Cindy!

Barbara Kenerson

Palmetto, Fla.

Eatery intolerance

This restaurant is serving up bigotry against conservative customers ( “Boot from breakfast over my politics,” Jan. 25). If I want some scrambled eggs, I need not be litmus-tested before picking up my fork to eat.

Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell was reportedly asked to leave a restaurant, and the owner apparently told him in not-so-many words that his kind (conservatives) are not allowed.

It is clearly a case of political segregation, and I thank Cald­well for not taking this insult lying down. Unlike many customers who might find themselves in this awkward position, Caldwell has a social media presence and he has used it well.

This is about being able to use your free speech when you go out for breakfast and not having your ham and eggs denied. No one should have to check his beliefs at the door before sitting down to eat.

Sal Giarratani

Boston, Mass.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Majority of NYers want migrants relocated upstate, agree there’s no more room in city: poll

New York City residents agree that there’s “no room at the inn” for more migrants seeking sanctuary in the five boroughs and support a proposal to relocate them upstate, a new poll shows.  A majority of city voters — 63% — don’t think the Big Apple has the ability to accommodate the asylum-seekers, while 31% believe the city has enough space, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.  The survey also found that voters approve — by a 65% to 26% margin — a proposal by Adams to send some of the migrants to areas in upstate New York with shrinking populations. Seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressive NYC Democrat Lincoln Restler thinks city should coax migrants to stay longer

Isn’t crossing the border illegally supposed to be frowned upon? A progressive Democrat on the City Council blasted the accommodations at a new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn — because it doesn’t seem hospitable enough to make asylum seekers want to stay longer. “It’s a situation that I believe is intended to encourage people to move along as quickly as possible,” Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) griped Wednesday. After touring the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook with other officials, Restler complained there were “a thousand cots lined up in rows that are a dozen long.” “When you’re sleeping in the middle of a...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Migrant standoff in NYC turns ugly as 10 outside activists move against media with open umbrellas

The ongoing migrant standoff at a Manhattan hotel turned ugly Wednesday after a group of about 10 outside activists used open umbrellas to prevent the news media from documenting the scene. The intervention prompted several migrants to angrily confront a journalist who was shooting a video for Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, with one migrant hitting the camera and dislodging its small monitor unit. Some of the 35 migrants gathered in front of the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen also shouted at other camera operators to try to intimidate them. NYPD cops issued warnings but made no arrests. The newshound whose camera was struck, Ghassan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams’ approval rating falters as crime remains NYC’s top issue: poll

Crime’s taken a bite out of him! Mayor Eric Adams’ approval rating has dropped to just 37% as New Yorkers continue to express dissatisfaction with how he is handling crime in the Big Apple, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows. Overall, slightly more than a third of voters gave Adams positive marks compared to 43% who disapprove of the job he’s done. One in five opted not to respond. The survey of roughly 1,300 registered voters shows that crime remains the leading issue in all five boroughs — with 59% of respondents in the Bronx saying it is their biggest worry,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

I live in NYC and I haven’t used a fridge in a year — it’s almost spiritual

This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12 months culling back on the waste in his household, identifying his fridge as the biggest source of electrical use. So, the 51-year-old decided to see if he could go without it and unplugged it. Spodek has now gone over 12 months without chilling his food or beverages, calling it “a mind-set shift followed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Number of millionaire NYC renters nearly tripled since 2015: Study

The number of New York renters who are also worth seven figures has increased exponentially in recent years, a new analysis has found.  According to US apartment search site RentCafe, there’s a record number of moneyed denizens in the Big Apple.  “Our latest study has uncovered a spectacular surge in the number of millionaire renters in New York City, with this elite group nearly tripling over the last five years to a record,” reads a release for the survey, which was published Monday. Using the most recent census data available to RentCafe, the site determined that, in 2015, the city’s renter population...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD clears out homeless camp to local workers’ cheers: Vagrants ‘do a lot of bad here’

A sprawling homeless encampment popped up — and was allowed to continue growing — along a bustling Manhattan block for at least several weeks before the eyesore was finally cleared out Wednesday. At least 10 displaced people — some suffering from mental health and substance abuse problems — had set up nearly a dozen makeshift tents on the sidewalk of First Avenue between East 20th Street and East 21st Street. The tent city, which locals say grew during the colder months to more than half a city block, is adjacent to the family-friendly enclaves of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village and...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette busted for DUI in Florida

Devils associate coach and former Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence in Broward County, Florida, according to the county’s arrest log. Brunette was also charged for disobeying a stop sign or yield sign, and he’s being held on a $500 bond, according to the arrest log. He was taken to the Main Jail in Broward County. WPLG Local 10 and Andy Slater first reported Brunette’s arrest. “We are aware of the reports today regarding Associate Coach Andrew Brunette and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” a Devils spokesman told The Post. Brunette,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
New York Post

NYC dominatrix Viktoria Nasyrova’s victim looked like ‘vegetable’ after eating poison cheesecake: sister

The eyelash stylist who was allegedly fed a slice of poisoned cheesecake by a Russian dominatrix “looked like a vegetable” and could barely move her eyes when her sister found her, the sibling testified in Queens court Wednesday. Speaking through a Russian interpreter, Iryna Kozachenko, 35, described finding her sister Olga Tsvyk nearly passed out in her Forest Hills home, with scores of pills littering the floor of her second-floor bedroom. “She was feeling very bad and she just looked at me, she looked like a vegetable,” Kozachenko told jurors. “She was extremely tired. She could barely move her eyes. It looked like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul calls for more charters for NYC, but she’ll have to fight to get them

Good on Gov. Kathy Hochul for asking the Legislature to at last allow more charter schools in the city as part of this year’s budget. We look forward to seeing her fight to make it happen. The law now limits New York City to 275 charters; the gov would end the NYC-only limit so the city could use some of the 80-odd charters still unused in the rest of the state. She’d also let 11 “zombie” charters (issued to schools that later closed) be revived. This would let a dozen promising and already-vetted schools open soon, and likely allow for continued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Brooklyn indie rocker gets dead stranger’s ashes in the mail

Special delivery from the US ghost office. A Brooklyn-based indie-rocker got a package of cremated human remains belonging to a stranger in the mail — and was stunned when the funeral home that sent them initially told him it wasn’t their problem. Hamilton Leithauser, 44,  a solo performer and frontman of the popular indie-punk band The Walkmen, was gobsmacked Tuesday when he opened the cardboard container and found the ashes inside another plain cardboard box. “It’s just sort of shocking. I’m like, ‘What am I supposed to do with these?” he told The Post. “This was a person. You have to show a little...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

The Cardigans’ lead singer Nina Persson lists NYC townhouse for $3.5M

Love me, love me — do you want to buy me? A two-family New York City townhouse owned by Nina Persson — the lead singer of Sweden’s famed rock band The Cardigans, of “Lovefool” fame — and her husband, Nathan Larson, has hit the market for $3.5 million, The Post has learned. Located in East Harlem, at 1989 Madison Ave., Persson purchased the six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 2007 for $2 million, records show. Known as The Harlem House, it’s currently rented by one family. Unit 1 includes a two-bedroom duplex that can be transformed into a three-bedroom, with two bathrooms. It...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
