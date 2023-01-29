ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At parental rights event, Gov. Greg Abbott sheds light on how he’d implement “school choice” policy

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time since making parental rights a priority early last year, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday voiced his most explicit support yet for a “school choice” policy, saying that Texas needs to create an education savings account program.
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas lost power for much of Wednesday, with no clear end in sight as utility crews scrambled to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees.
Environmental advocates push feds to investigate Texas’ enforcement of water quality

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency says an informal investigation is underway after more than two dozen environmental advocacy groups submitted a petition against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition alleges that state regulators are not doing enough to protect water quality in Texas, as is federally required.
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
LA PORTE, TX
WATCH LIVE: Ridge Point girls take on Ft. Bend Austin

HOUSTON – You can watch the Ridge Point girls take on Fort Bend Austin during their basketball game at 5:30 p.m. The game will be LIVE in the player above. KPRC 2 is live streaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️

It’s going to be a wet and chilly night. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.
HOUSTON, TX

