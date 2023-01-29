Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
At parental rights event, Gov. Greg Abbott sheds light on how he’d implement “school choice” policy
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time since making parental rights a priority early last year, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday voiced his most explicit support yet for a “school choice” policy, saying that Texas needs to create an education savings account program.
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Click2Houston.com
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape.
Click2Houston.com
Texas executes Wesley Ruiz despite ongoing fight over state’s use of old lethal injection drugs
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Wednesday evening, Texas executed Wesley Ruiz despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the state’s use of drugs long past their original expiration dates to kill prisoners.
Click2Houston.com
Company that wants to build oilfield dump in East Texas gave $53,750 in campaign donations to regulators
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A company seeking to build an oilfield waste dump near wells and waterways in East Texas has showered regulators with upwards of $50,000 in political contributions since 2019.
Click2Houston.com
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas lost power for much of Wednesday, with no clear end in sight as utility crews scrambled to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees.
Click2Houston.com
Environmental advocates push feds to investigate Texas’ enforcement of water quality
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Environmental Protection Agency says an informal investigation is underway after more than two dozen environmental advocacy groups submitted a petition against the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition alleges that state regulators are not doing enough to protect water quality in Texas, as is federally required.
Click2Houston.com
$1M scratch ticket in Texas Lottery claimed by resident in La Porte
LA PORTE, Texas – One La Porte resident is $1 million richer after claiming a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The winner purchased the ticket at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner decided to remain...
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
Click2Houston.com
WATCH LIVE: Ridge Point girls take on Ft. Bend Austin
HOUSTON – You can watch the Ridge Point girls take on Fort Bend Austin during their basketball game at 5:30 p.m. The game will be LIVE in the player above. KPRC 2 is live streaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Click2Houston.com
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for parts of SE Texas❄️
It’s going to be a wet and chilly night. It’s a cold rain for us in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.
Comments / 0