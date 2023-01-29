ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks have no answers for Kyrie Irving in loss to Nets

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

It doesn’t matter how many Knicks fans fill the seats or how many key Nets are sidelined. When the two teams meet, the team from Brooklyn can basically roll the ball out and prevail.

Until further notice, the Nets own the on-court aspect of this city rivalry.

It continued Saturday. The Knicks were coming off two of their best wins of the season, over the Cavaliers and the Celtics. The Nets were without Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

It was hard to tell, however, that the Nets were short-handed. They were that much better for the majority of the first three quarters, toying with the Knicks. And when the Knicks did throw a run at them, the Nets responded with a haymaker to end any thought of a comeback, and cruised to their ninth straight win over their local rivals, 122-115, at sold-out Barclays Center.

“For me, I love beating the Knicks and playing against them, but overall it’s all about the objective, winning a ballgame, and nothing personal,” Kyrie Irving said after he scored 32 points and the Nets improved to 3-6 without Durant, who sprained his right MCL on Jan. 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yq7Cw_0kUtSAkI00
Kyrie Irving, who scored a game-high 32 points, drives on Quentin Grimes during the Knicks’ 122-115 win over the Nets.
Getty Images

Irving led five Nets in double figures and added nine assists. And he was part of a 3-point barrage for which the Knicks had no answer. The Nets hit 22 triples in 40 attempts, creating open looks all game off dribble penetration to keep the large contingent of Knicks fans quiet for most of the game.

“It does feel like a rivalry just because you felt the energy in there today,” said Nic Claxton, a two-way force for the Nets with 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. “We’re here at Barclays and they had a lot of fans and it was definitely a good atmosphere. But me, I’ve never lost to the Nets since I’ve been in the league I don’t think. It’s always fun playing the Knicks.”

The Knicks, who trailed big for most of the game, got within five early in the fourth quarter, but the Nets (30-19) then delivered the knockout punch in the form of a 16-2 burst capped by consecutive 3-pointers from Seth Curry and Irving. Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks had one last run in them, getting to within three in the final minutes, before Curry (14 points) drilled a backbreaking 3-pointer with 2:44 to go, and Irving did the rest, scoring 21 points in the final quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFCrT_0kUtSAkI00
Jalen Brunson, who had a team-high 26 points, drives past Nic Claxton during the Knicks’ loss.
USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t really know what you’re supposed to do,” RJ Barrett said. “I mean, Quentin [Grimes] was playing great defense. It’s Kyrie Irving, man.”

Jalen Brunson had 26 points for the Knicks (27-24) and Barrett added 24. Julius Randle chipped in 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Knicks remained winless against the Nets in the Thibodeau era. They last beat the Nets on Jan. 26, 2020.

“Losing bothers me, so no matter how many in a row it’s been — it can be one — it bothers me,” Brunson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzUbY_0kUtSAkI00
Kyrie Irving shoots and scores on a jumper during the Nets’ win.
Robert Sabo for the NY Post

Before the game, Thibodeau issued a warning to his players: If you still feel good about beating the Celtics on Thursday, it would show.

They didn’t listen. The Knicks were a step slow over the first 30 minutes. Their close-outs were nonexistent. Their ball movement was slow, at best. The Nets took advantage, leading by as many as 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZIfTW_0kUtSAkI00
RJ. Barrett, who scored 24 points, drives on Kyrie Irving during the Nets’ loss.
AP

“I just think we weren’t ready for some reason,” Randle said.

The Knicks finally responded, though, ripping off an 18-6 run to close the third quarter, getting them within seven. And when Isaiah Hartenstein scored on the first possession of the fourth quarter, it was a five-point game. The Knicks had a chance to get even closer, but Miles McBride missed an open 3-pointer and the Nets reeled off five straight points, reclaiming momentum. Irving ensured the home team didn’t lose it, taking over the final quarter after a quiet start.

“We were running guys at him, too,” Thibodeau said. “It’s who he is.”

