Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
George Kittle Gives Brutally Honest Reaction to 49ers’ QB Woes in Loss to Eagles
The star tight end reflected on Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson’s injuries following San Francisco’s NFC Championship loss. On a day where injuries derailed the 49ers offense, George Kittle summed the outing up with a brutally honest assessment following Sunday’s 31–7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Patrick Mahomes’s Father Celebrates Win in Joe Burrow Style
After the Chiefs’ AFC championship game victory, he took a page out of Burrow’s playbook. Patrick Mahomes I, the father of the famous Chiefs quarterback, basked in his son’s AFC championship game win on Sunday night while poking some fun at the opposition. During an interview with...
Super Bowl LVII Matchup Set After AFC, NFC Championships
Philadelphia and Kansas City punched their tickets to Arizona on Sunday. The stage for Super Bowl LVII is now officially set following Championship Sunday, with the Chiefs and Eagles punching their tickets for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy following wins over the Bengals and 49ers, respectively. Super Bowl LVII...
NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement
Sports stars from across the league chimed in and reacted to the news. The biggest story of the offseason may have come early on Wednesday when Tom Brady shocked the sports world with news of his retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion decided to switch things up from last year’s retirement announcement and posted a video that was less than a minute long on Twitter.
Referee Clarifies Re-Played Third Down in AFC Championship Game
The play sparked controversy in the NFL world. The Chiefs’ 23–20 win over the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC championship game sparked controversy in regard to the officiating during the contest. One of the most significant moments called into question occurred in the second half when the officiating...
