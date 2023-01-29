ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

villages-news.com

Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns

Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly entering a home and then trying to hit another vehicle while fleeing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Russell Davis, 47, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly walking into an occupied house, then fleeing from officers on NW 39th Avenue and intentionally trying to hit another vehicle several times. At about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD’s K-9 situation reduces ability of department to catch suspects, search for missing people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, Gainesville Police Department has gone from having a five-member K-9 unit with a seasoned supervisor and trainer (in addition to a sixth handler who was not part of the unit but whose dog was available to respond to calls until October 2022) to a three-member unit with an inexperienced supervisor and a trainer with little, if any, experiencing training police dogs. The three K-9 teams are sent out on shift in K-9 vehicles and uniforms, but according to sources within the department, handlers have been told that they cannot deploy the dogs without approval from high up in the chain of command.
riverbendnews.org

Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate

After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

