The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Additional charges added to man arrested Sunday for burglary and aggravated assault
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Additional charges were filed yesterday against James Russell Davis, 47, who was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly walking into an occupied house and later intentionally trying to hit another vehicle. According to the new arrest reports, Davis has been accused...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace for pointing an air rifle at other residents, then kicking and spitting on officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Phillip Bond, 56, was booked into the jail early this morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly pointing an air rifle at multiple people at GRACE Marketplace and threatening to shoot them.
YAHOO!
Suspect in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose, police say
Gainesville police obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday. On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the shopping center parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
villages-news.com
Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns
Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
alachuachronicle.com
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly entering a home and then trying to hit another vehicle while fleeing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Russell Davis, 47, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly walking into an occupied house, then fleeing from officers on NW 39th Avenue and intentionally trying to hit another vehicle several times. At about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call...
alachuachronicle.com
Man who allegedly took $1,137 in items from Walmart arrested after foot chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Samuel Antonio Mitchell, 35, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest after allegedly taking $1,137 in items from Walmart and running away from an officer. Mitchell allegedly put 51 items in a shopping cart at the...
Law enforcement shares efforts to get illegal guns off streets of Marion County
Local, state and federal law enforcement shared their efforts Wednesday to make Marion County safer by putting dozens of suspects behind bars.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD’s K-9 situation reduces ability of department to catch suspects, search for missing people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, Gainesville Police Department has gone from having a five-member K-9 unit with a seasoned supervisor and trainer (in addition to a sixth handler who was not part of the unit but whose dog was available to respond to calls until October 2022) to a three-member unit with an inexperienced supervisor and a trainer with little, if any, experiencing training police dogs. The three K-9 teams are sent out on shift in K-9 vehicles and uniforms, but according to sources within the department, handlers have been told that they cannot deploy the dogs without approval from high up in the chain of command.
riverbendnews.org
Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
Independent Florida Alligator
Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate
After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
Florida Man Sentenced To Death In Barbaric Beating And Stabbing Of 2 Brothers
A Florida man convicted of brutally beating two brothers to death with a hammer and slitting their throats with a fillet knife, been sentenced to death by lethal injection. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson, convicted murderer of
