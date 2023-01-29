Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO