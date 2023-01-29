Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Eased Past Texas. What’s Next?
In the latest edition of Rocky Top Insider’s ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville, we recap Tennessee’s win over Texas and look ahead at the Vols upcoming battle against Florida in Gainesville. With Tennessee’s dominant win over Texas, the Vols moved...
rockytopinsider.com
No. 2 Tennessee vs Florida: How To Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds, Prediction
Tennessee is looking to open February strong as it heads to Gainesville to face Florida Wednesday night. The Vols are coming off four consecutive wins and have climbed to No. 2 in the AP Poll following their disappointing loss against Kentucky two weeks ago. Florida has been up-and-down in Todd...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Four-Star Linebacker’s Top Five
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley released his top five including Tennessee and his upcoming commitment date Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Pitt joined the Vols in Beasley’s top five while the blue-chip recruit plans on announcing his college decision on March 15. Beasley is a...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Ranks After National Signing Day Buzz
There wasn’t much new activity for the Tennessee football program on Wednesday despite it being National Signing Day. The Vols’ 2023 class already has a massive lineup as Tennessee did their work during the early signing portion of the timeline back in December. Still, though, Wednesday did officially...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Notebook: Tony Vitello Previews Start Of Preseason Practice
Tennessee baseball opened up preseason practice Friday with the start of the 2023 season just three weeks away. Fifth-year coach Tony Vitello met with the media to signal the start of preseason practice Friday as the Vols look to defend their SEC Championship this season. Vitello discussed an abundance of...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi Put a Bow on Texas, Preview Florida
After defeating Georgia and No. 10 Texas this past week, the Tennessee basketball team will have another set of challenges coming up in the next handful of days. No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will head south to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler Receives SEC Player of the Week Honors
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Makes Top Eight For Blue Chip Receiver
Tennessee football made the top eight for blue chip receiver Bredell Richardson Saturday, the Florida native released on Twitter. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame joined the Vols in the top group. Richardson is one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking as the No....
