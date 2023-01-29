ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Eased Past Texas. What’s Next?

In the latest edition of Rocky Top Insider’s ‘High & Tight’ presented by Gambuzza’s Barber Shop in Knoxville, we recap Tennessee’s win over Texas and look ahead at the Vols upcoming battle against Florida in Gainesville. With Tennessee’s dominant win over Texas, the Vols moved...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Four-Star Linebacker’s Top Five

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley released his top five including Tennessee and his upcoming commitment date Tuesday afternoon. Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State and Pitt joined the Vols in Beasley’s top five while the blue-chip recruit plans on announcing his college decision on March 15. Beasley is a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi Put a Bow on Texas, Preview Florida

After defeating Georgia and No. 10 Texas this past week, the Tennessee basketball team will have another set of challenges coming up in the next handful of days. No. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will head south to take on Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) in Gainesville this Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Zakai Zeigler Receives SEC Player of the Week Honors

Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week after back-to-back dominant performances against Georgia and Texas last week. The honor serves as the second of Zeigler’s career, as the Tennessee sophomore received SEC Freshman of the Week recognition in early February last year. This is the first time Zeigler has ever won SEC Player of the Week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Makes Top Eight For Blue Chip Receiver

Tennessee football made the top eight for blue chip receiver Bredell Richardson Saturday, the Florida native released on Twitter. Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame joined the Vols in the top group. Richardson is one of the top receivers in the nation, ranking as the No....
KNOXVILLE, TN

