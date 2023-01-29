Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Speaks out on Pregnancy Rumors
Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee has been at the center of pregnancy rumors as of late. As Ashley's Reality Roundup reported, some Teen Mom Instagram accounts have been sharing screenshots of a baby registry that supposedly belongs to McKee and her boyfriend, Khesanio "Khessy" Hall. The publication reached out to McKee about the rumors and managed to set the record straight.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Accuses Wife of Cheating, Says 'Divorce Is the Right Thing'
Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, may be heading for a split. Monsters and Critics reported that Ryan's recent social media activity points to trouble in paradise between the pair. Not only did he express his desire for a divorce, but he also accused Mackenzie of cheating on him.
18-year-old teen mom who left her baby in her mother's care horrified after her mother refuses to give the baby back
An 18-year-old who had a surprise baby with her high school boyfriend is devastated after her mother, who offered to temporarily care for the baby, is now refusing to return the child to its parents. The teen mom’s twin sister has taken to Reddit to get advice as to how to proceed.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Gwendlyn Brown Calls out Dad Kody for Comments About Mom Christine
Kody Brown's 21-year-old daughter with ex-wife Christine Brown is calling the Sister Wives patriarch out. Gwendlyn Brown, who is recapping the most recent season of her family's TLC series on YouTube, had a strong reaction when her father accused Christine of pitting his kids against him amid their split in Season 17.
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Popculture
Rickey Smiley's Son Has Died
Comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son. Host of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, he took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news about the death of his son, Brandon Smiley. "I just had bad news this morning," Smiley began in the video. "I'm on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus. Pray for Brandon's mother and his father Taurus and his sister Taylor, and everybody. I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he concluded, noting that he wanted to let his fans know before news broke via tabloids. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Popculture
Actor and Wife Welcome Baby Girl After Fertility Troubles
South Korean star Song Jae-hee and his wife, Ji So Yeon, welcomed a healthy baby girl earlier this week. Song's talent agency shared the news on Jan. 20, hours after their daughter was born. The couple has been married since 2017 and were open about their struggles with infertility. "This...
Popculture
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez's Ex Just Got Married to 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Alum
Marc Anthony is a married man. And just as his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, he's hoping his fourth time down the aisle is a charm. Months after Lopez wed Ben Affleck, PEOPLE Magazine reports that Anthony wed Miss Universe alum, Nadia Ferreira. The affair was a star-studded ceremony in Miami, where Anthony lives. The couple's ceremony was held at the Pérez Art Museum on Jan. 28. The wedding was attended by several famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. It was first reported on by Hola! Anthony, 54, has yet to confirm he wed the 23-year-old beauty queen.
Popculture
Katy Perry Gushes Over Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as She Presents Her With Award
Katy Perry is showing her love for Miranda Kerr, calling fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife her "sister from another mister" while presenting the model with the Excellence in Arts award at the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The "Roar" singer teased the audience about her family dynamic with Kerr, "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."
Popculture
Savannah Chrisley Shares Parenting Advice Dad Todd Gave Her From Prison
Savannah Chrisley's life has changed exponentially ever since her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison in January. Even though her parents are in prison, she has still been able to stay in contact with them. As PEOPLE reported, Todd gave Savannah some parenting advice as she looks after her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and niece, Chloe Chrisley.
Popculture
Britney Spears Calls Out Alyssa Milano for 'Bullying' Her
Britney Spears has called out actress Alyssa Milano for "bullying" her on social media. In a since-deleted Twitter post from December, Milano shared a tweet that urged "someone" to "go check" on the pop star. The comment did not sit well with Spears, who shared a screenshot of it and expressed her disappointment at the notion.
Popculture
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara
Meghan Trainor is about to be pulling double mommy duty! The "All About That Bass" singer announced Monday morning that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. The couple are already parents to son Riley, whom they welcomed in February 2021. Trainor shared the exciting...
Popculture
Keke Palmer Showcases Baby Bump in New Maternity Photos
Keke Palmer looks radiant as she and boyfriend Darius Jackson await the birth of their baby boy. The Nope actress, 29, took to Instagram Saturday with new shots from a stunning maternity photoshoot, in which she cradles her baby bump and smiles for the camera while looking chic in a tan knit dress. Jackson, who also appears in some of the photos, looks dapper in a coordinating camel-colored outfit as he leans over to kiss Palmer on the forehead.
Popculture
Adele Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Concert Over Man Holding up Photo of His Wife
Adele couldn't hide her emotions when she shed tears during a recent fan interaction at her Las Vegas residency show. A clip posted to social media shows Adele walking through the audience, singing and talking to fans when a man presented her with a photo of his wife, which he showed Adele on his phone. The pop singer later cried as she explained her heartfelt reaction to the crowd after dedicating a performance to the man. "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see," she said. "Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening."
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Season 10 Drops New Trailer
The second half of Basketball Wives Season 10 is coming soon. The cast includes familiar faces from both the Miami and LA franchise, reuniting Angel Brinks, Brandi Maxielle, Brittish Williams, Brooke Bailey, DJ Duffey, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Malaysia Pargo. Part two premieres on Feb. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1 and picks up where the explosive season ended. When viewers left off, British was facing serious allegations of fraud and remains on supervised house arrest as she awaits trial. She insists she's innocent. OG Jennifer was embarking on a new romantic relationship after the devastating death of her dog just a few years after losing ger beloved mother to cancer. Pargo was struggling amid her ex-husband Janero Pargo's alleged refusal to pay child support, and her friendship with Maxielle was on life support. Brinks was set to give birth to her third child while in a seemingly unstable relationship with her boyfriend Roc as she hid from public scrutiny.
