Caught on camera: Teens carjack man near St. Louis church, quickly crash

By Joey Schneider, Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Two young carjackers did not make it far after stealing a man’s minivan in the parking lot of a south St. Louis church.

Police said a 62-year-old man pulled into the parking lot of the Carondelet Baptist Church around 7:00 p.m. Friday. Around that time, he was approached by two armed teenagers. Investigators believe the suspects were between 13 and 15 years old.

After taking the man’s wallet and minivan, the two people tried to drive away from the church in the 7300 block of Virginia Avenue. The investigators shared that they crashed into several parked cars in the lot. After that, the teens got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

The church captured surveillance footage of the crime on video and shared parts of it with FOX 2. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is still looking for the suspects.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

GodBless America
3d ago

It's time to start locking up these delinquent teenagers. they were carrying guns but not legally old enough to drive! We are all tired of the city's "soft on crime " stance. If Gardner cannot do her job, then we need to find someone else who will lock them up.

