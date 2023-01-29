ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Netanyahu says don't get 'hung up' on peace with Palestinians first

CNN — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said people can get "hung up" on peace negotiations with the Palestinians, saying he has opted for a different approach in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday. "When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we'll circle...
Iranian couple handed prison sentence for dancing in the streets

CNN — An Iranian couple, both social media influencers, have been given lengthy prison sentences after a video emerged of them dancing in a main square in the capital Tehran. In a video shared widely on social media, Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, is seen dancing without a headscarf with her...
Far from Bakhmut, an intense fight in trenches and minefields

CNN — In the town of Krasnohorivka, grim Soviet-era apartment buildings stand nearly but not quite empty, with only a few residents remaining. Blocks on the southern edges of town are burned shells, windows shattered and awnings dangling in the winter breeze. Houses are largely shuttered; their tenants long gone. The central square is abandoned and eerie.
Ukraine's anti-corruption searches reveal luxury watches, cars and thousands of dollars in cash

CNN — Ukrainian authorities have conducted a series of anti-corruption raids across the country, uncovering stashes of cash as well as luxury watches and cars. Among those caught up in the investigations is the acting head of the Kyiv tax authority, who was allegedly part of a scheme to overlook 45 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($1.2 billion) in unpaid taxes.
Britain hit by biggest day of strikes in a decade as pay disputes escalate

CNN — As many as half a million workers are striking across Britain on Wednesday, closing schools, canceling university lectures and bringing most of the rail network to a standstill in what unions say will be the biggest single day of walkouts in more than a decade. Teachers, university...
Europe unveils $270 billion response to US green subsidies

CNN — Stung by the Biden administration's huge green subsidy program, the European Union unveiled plans for its own "Green Deal" Wednesday to cut red tape and deliver tax breaks. The Green Deal Industrial Plan will "enhance the competitiveness of Europe's net-zero industry" by simplifying regulation, speeding up access...

