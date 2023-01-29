When completed, the Grand Residence R-4 at The Strand, Turks and Caicos will offer the epitome of life on the water. Less than 40 feet from the beach, with 114 feet of ocean frontage, the six-bedroom, set within a resort to be completed in 2023, will feature an open floor plan, refined material palette and more than 10,100 square feet of interior living space. With its swimmable shoreline, luxury residences and destination dining, The Strand Turks and Caicos represents an exclusive residential resort community located on Cooper Jack Bay, a sparkling waterway in the Caribbean. In addition to the five-bedroom...

3 DAYS AGO