New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Dresses Its 574 in Gray
New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio (TDS) has pioneered new collaborations and elevated models with its various footwear releases over the years. Kicking off its releases for 2023, the TDS 574 — which originally launched in 2018 — makes its return in a gray “2040” colorway.
British Skate Brand Yardsale Unveils All-New "Winter Deluxe" Collection
British skate brand, Yardsale, has just unveiled an all-new “Winter Deluxe” collection — and it’s packed with distressed aesthetics, oversized silhouettes, and bold, yet understated color palettes. Traditionally, Yardsale presents its drops with durable fabrications — such as heavy-set denim and corduroy — designed for inner-city...
Reebok Prepares a "Food & Bev" Collection for Valentine’s Day
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Reebok is celebrating the occasion with a new footwear pack. Featuring three sneakers, the collection is called the “Food & Bev” capsule and it features a trio of silhouettes that have been taken straight from the brand’s archive: the Classic Leather, Pump Omni Zone II, and BB 4000 II. In Valentine’s Day fashion, each sneaker welcomes a selection of heartfelt colors that take inspiration from the classic gifts of cherries, chocolate, and red wine.
GRIPSWANY, atmos and ASICS Band Together for a GEL-SONOMA-15-50 Collab
In these first several weeks of 2023, has been going full throttle with its collaborative projects as it has been tapped by the likes of Brain Dead and Awake NY. And it seems as though it will not be taking its foot off the gas as it has now unveiled a brand new team-up with GRIPSWANY and atmos that is centered around the ASICS GEL-SONOMA 15-50.
Percival Looks to 1970s Vacation Style for SS23 Collection
Whether it be fused loungewear/workwear one season or refined staples the next, Percival is no stranger to expanded everyday designs. Now the London-based brand is looking to 1970s vacation style with its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Titled “The Blue Willow Club,” the collection aptly channels the light-hearted...
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
EYTYS FW23 Raises Temperatures With Intimate Graphic Prints
Stockholm-based brand EYTYS looks to the past for inspiration for its Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear Menswear collection. The label’s latest offering artfully uses a screen print from the 1978 film, Rockers, capturing moments of intimacy and intrigue. Worn leather jackets reveal naked silhouettes in a state of play upon closer inspection. Meanwhile, lovers shotgunning smoke into each other’s mouths makes several appearances on loose-fitting shirts and mini skirts.
Pacsun’s New Jeans Cater to Curvy Consumers
Pacsun is making good on its promise to become a one-stop-shop for denim. The teen specialty retailer dropped a new line of women’s Curve Denim designed with additional room in the hip and thighs. It joins similar curve collections by Abercrombie, American Eagle and Everlane. Offered in four fits—high-rise straight, high-rise flare and mom jeans—the bottoms are designed to hug curves while eliminating waist gaps. The 99 percent cotton and 1 percent Lycra fabrics come in vintage-inspired light and medium blue washes. The Curve Denim retails for $56.96 and is available now in sizes 22-32. Denim has become a key focus for Pacsun, in terms...
Charles Barkley's Nike Air Max CB 94 "Triple Black" Is Officially Returning Holiday 2023
Is bringing back yet another OG, this time releasing an all-black Charles Barkley classic. Following the reveal that the Nike Air Max CB 94 is making a return in “Black/White” in 2023 and a pair surfaces with new airbrush designs, the “Triple Black” iteration is confirmed to release by the holidays later this year.
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Official Look at the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen "I Promise"
As King James continues to cement a legacy in the world of basketball, his expansive partnership with. pays homage to his many years in the NBA with a cost-effective rendition of the Nike LeBron 20. The latest Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen arrives in a multi-color makeup sure to turn heads.
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complementary Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complemented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
Paris Hilton’s 10th Grade Yearbook Photo Proves That the '00s Were a Different Time for Beauty
High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always been there and her snap of the ’00s Miss Hilton proved just that. Hilton re-shared a fan post of herself in all her teenage glory. The black and white photo captioned “Paris Hilton, 10th,” denoting that she was in the 10th grade, screamed nothing but “It Girl.” For all of the Simple Life fans, you can obviously tell that the energy is still the same from then to now. In over 20 years, nothing has changed for the OG of reality television. It’s odd to see the star here years before we even know who she was with choppy shoulder-length layered tresses and side-sweeping bangs. From the yearbook capture, It’s clear that a star was being born. It’s also pretty weird to imagine that the Paris Hilton lived a “simple life” before the fame as well. My, how times have changed.
