ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory

It's a good time for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls to meet because one of them will come away with a victory when they clash Thursday in Chicago. Both teams had solid stretches in January, but they're still struggling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Albany Herald

Wizards-Pistons game postponed

Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak

The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Albany Herald

Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions

The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
MIAMI, FL
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Joel Embiid, James Harden power 76ers over Magic

Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic 105-94 on Wednesday. Harden went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while Tobias Harris scored 16 points for the Sixers, who avenged a...
ORLANDO, FL
Albany Herald

Bucks put 5-game win streak on the line against Clippers

Coming in on a five-game win streak with their big three finally healthy, the Milwaukee Bucks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks were able to hang on for a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night thanks to a 34-point,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Albany Herald

Louisville bests Georgia Tech to snap 10-game skid

Jae'Lyn Withers had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Withers, who scored 14 first-half points, finished the game 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while El Ellis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

G Kristi Toliver returning to Mystics

Kristi Toliver is returning to the Washington Mystics in free agency. She made the announcement on Wednesday on social media and is expected to join the team following the conclusion of the NBA season. She is an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.
WASHINGTON, DC
Albany Herald

Kelce Brothers Are Not Fans of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline

By now, you’ve probably heard that Super Bowl LVII will be the first Super Bowl to ever feature two brothers facing off against each other as players in the Big Game. The storyline is a great one that most of the NFL world has gladly embraced—except for the actual siblings themselves.
Albany Herald

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty

Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Prep Basketball Round-Up: Dougherty sweeps Columbus, Deerfield-Windsor Splits

The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes meet again Friday night at Monroe to likely determine the region's top seed in the coming region tournament but head coach Bakari Bryant didn't want to blame "looking ahead" for the Trojans' close call Tuesday night against a team they beat earlier this season by 42 points. Tuesday night the Trojans edged Columbus 54-50.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy