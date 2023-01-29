Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Albany Herald
Hornets, Bulls each pursuing a rare victory
It's a good time for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls to meet because one of them will come away with a victory when they clash Thursday in Chicago. Both teams had solid stretches in January, but they're still struggling.
Albany Herald
Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles
DAWSON — It wasn’t pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.
Albany Herald
Wizards-Pistons game postponed
Wednesday's game between the Washington Wizards and host Detroit has been postponed after the Pistons experienced travel issues following their game in Dallas. The Pistons were scheduled to fly back to Detroit on Tuesday, one day after their 111-105 setback to the Mavericks. A severe winter storm and logistical issues involving the plane forced the team to sit idle for several hours, per multiple reports.
Albany Herald
Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak
The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
Albany Herald
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Albany Herald
Eagles OL Josh Sills placed on exempt list following rape charge
Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been placed on the NFL's commissioner exempt list following his indictment on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in Ohio. With his placement on the exempt list, he cannot practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid, James Harden power 76ers over Magic
Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic 105-94 on Wednesday. Harden went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while Tobias Harris scored 16 points for the Sixers, who avenged a...
Albany Herald
Bucks put 5-game win streak on the line against Clippers
Coming in on a five-game win streak with their big three finally healthy, the Milwaukee Bucks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks were able to hang on for a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night thanks to a 34-point,...
Albany Herald
Louisville bests Georgia Tech to snap 10-game skid
Jae'Lyn Withers had a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds as Louisville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 68-58 victory over visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Withers, who scored 14 first-half points, finished the game 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, while El Ellis added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Albany Herald
G Kristi Toliver returning to Mystics
Kristi Toliver is returning to the Washington Mystics in free agency. She made the announcement on Wednesday on social media and is expected to join the team following the conclusion of the NBA season. She is an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks.
Albany Herald
Kelce Brothers Are Not Fans of the ‘Kelce Bowl’ Storyline
By now, you’ve probably heard that Super Bowl LVII will be the first Super Bowl to ever feature two brothers facing off against each other as players in the Big Game. The storyline is a great one that most of the NFL world has gladly embraced—except for the actual siblings themselves.
Albany Herald
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart joining Liberty
Former WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart has opted to play for the New York Liberty, she announced Wednesday on social media. Stewart, who was the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, made her decision known by shedding one jersey to reveal a Liberty T-shirt during a six-second video posted to her Twitter feed -- complete with Alicia Keys signing about New York in the background.
Albany Herald
Prep Basketball Round-Up: Dougherty sweeps Columbus, Deerfield-Windsor Splits
The Dougherty Trojans and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes meet again Friday night at Monroe to likely determine the region's top seed in the coming region tournament but head coach Bakari Bryant didn't want to blame "looking ahead" for the Trojans' close call Tuesday night against a team they beat earlier this season by 42 points. Tuesday night the Trojans edged Columbus 54-50.
Comments / 0