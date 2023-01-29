ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that both teams need to win. The Warriors will definitely be the healthier team heading into this one, but both teams have been recently playing better basketball. The Warriors only have one player listed on their injury report...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?

It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
DALLAS, TX

