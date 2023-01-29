Read full article on original website
KXLY
Clouds and mild today
Clouds and warmer with light winds. More clouds for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. Cloudy Saturday and more rain and mountain snow Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions with rain or mountain snow for Friday. Plan your...
KXLY
Cloudy and warmer...finally
Today we'll see clouds and warmer temperatures with light winds. Fewer clouds are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. It'll be cloudy Saturday with more rain and mountain snow on Sunday. What we're tracking. It'll slowly...
KXLY
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
KXLY
Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon
Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
KXLY
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Jan. 31 | Up With KREM
Temperatures remain cold, tips to protect your pipes and more Spokane News and Weather for Ja. 31, 2023.
KXLY
The worst of the cold is behind us, but so is the best of sunshine - Kris
We are tracking a warming trend in the forecast that will bring our temperatures back up to average by the middle of the week. We are also tracking two weak disturbances that could bring a few flurries to the region Tuesday afternoon. Plan your Tuesday. You won't need your heaviest...
KXLY
Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
KXLY
Skier chased & bit by a coyote in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho. — Wildlife throughout the Inland Northwest is one of the most unique and endearing aspects that come with living in our area. Usually, we enjoy seeing them from distance, but recently coyotes have been getting a little too close for comfort, throughout Sandpoint. Up at Schweitzer, they've...
KXLY
NASA marks 20 years since Columbia disaster that killed Spokane astronaut
NASA marked a tragic anniversary Wednesday, as 20 years have passed since the space shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry, killing the crew that included Spokane astronaut Michael Anderson. The tragedy on February 1, 2003 marked the end of a 15-day mission for Laurel Clark, Kalpana Chawla, David Brown, William...
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
KXLY
Get your kids comfortable on the ice with Lilac City Figure Skating Club
SPOKANE, Wash. --- It’s never too late to learn how to skate!. The Lilac City Figure Skating Club is starting a new Learn To Skate program session in February at Eagles Ice Arena. According to the website, the Learn to Skate program teaches the fundamental lifelong skills needed to...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
KXLY
Air 4 Adventure: Let's go skiing at 49 Degrees North
CHEWELAH, Wash. — For many people, the ski hill is a little slice of heaven — the crisp air, the spectacular mountaintop views on a clear day. But it's hard to get a full view of the mountain itself. In this week's Air 4 Adventure, we take you...
KXLY
WSDOT to close, remove Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge, located near Liberty Park, will close on Wednesday, February 1. The bridge is closing because of safety concerns, specifically surrounding the bridge hinges at the north and south end of the bridge, which holds the center span of the structure over I-90.
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
idaho.gov
Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Transportation Council receives $400,000 to decrease traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Over $9 million in grant funds is being made available from the Department of Transportation to be distributed among 16 Washington communities, including Spokane. The money, secured by Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), will go to helping reverse the rise in traffic fatalities in the state. According to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
onekindesign.com
A lakeside paradise cabin with handcrafted details on Lake Coeur d’Alene
Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edwards Smith Construction has created this beautiful lakeside paradise cabin that is nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Set on Swede Bay, one of the most desirable Bays on Lake Coeur d’Alene, this rustic abode provides a heavenly retreat for family gatherings.
