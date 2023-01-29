We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.

