Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Related
Camara, Smith help Dayton edge Loyola Chicago 85-81 in OT
DAYTON, Ohio - Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night. Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.
Hawkins, Sanogo lead No. 24 UConn past DePaul, 90-76
CHICAGO - Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and No. 24 UConn beat DePaul 90-76 on Tuesday night. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start. The Huskies shot 51% (28 for 55) from the field and 30 for 34 from the free-throw line.
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
CHICAGO - Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Leonard, Powell lead Clippers past Bulls, 108-103
CHICAGO - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and Norman Powell added 27 to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 108-103 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who’ve won six of seven. Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 14...
Uniting Voices Chicago performing Black History Month concert series
Lonnie Norwood from Uniting Voices Chicago talks about their Black History Month concert series and the importance of highlighting the amazing contributions of Black people in the music sphere and beyond.
Lack of ice means Chicago's lake-effect snow machine is ready for business
Chicago - Snow lovers had reason to be happy this past weekend, especially if you live north and northwest of Chicago. Up to 8" of snow fell in our far northern suburbs. O'Hare officially recorded 2.3" of snow. This helped closed the gap a bit compared to average snowfall for the season so far but we are still down a little more than 6".
Cider Summit returns to Chicago this weekend
Alan Shapiro, founder of Cider Summit, previews this weekend's festival held in the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier.
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
Honeymooners return to Palmer House Hilton for their 70th anniversary
CHICAGO - The Palmer House Hilton welcomed some very special guests Tuesday. Vern and Donna Nelson from Iowa celebrated their honeymoon at the hotel in 1953 and arrived back this week to mark their 70th anniversary. The full circle moment is courtesy of a promise from Conrad Hilton to guests:...
Chicago high school staff member removed after fight with student
A staff member at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Albany Park has been removed after a physical altercation of some sort with a student. The Chicago high school sent a letter to parents saying the matter is under investigation.
Pastor Corey Brooks gets $8M donation for youth center
CHICAGO - The "Pastor on the Roof" is getting a big boost to his youth center. Pastor Corey Brooks spent months fundraising for his Project H.O.O.D. On Wednesday, he scored an $8 million donation from the McCormick Foundation. That brings his total raised to $28.5 million. His goal is 35...
Parents of Chicago student killed in shooting outside Pilsen school demand answers
CHICAGO - It's been a month since two teens were killed outside a Chicago public high school. On Wednesday, parents of victims and a Chicago alderman were calling on the district to do more. The shooting happened December 17, 2022, outside Benito Juarez in Pilsen. Student Brandon Perez, 15, and...
Chicago gets off to a chilly start this week with temps in the teens
CHICAGO - We open with some light snow, enough to cause some slippery conditions mainly south portions of our viewing area. A winter weather advisory is in effect for roughly the I-80 corridor and points south until 8 a.m. The rest of the day will be very cold with sunshine breaking through. Our high was 18 degrees at midnight.
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
Utility shutoffs soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood. Roseanne Tellez reports.
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
Two northwest suburban churches to become one
The Archdiocese of Chicago has made a decision on the fates of some northwest suburban parishes. The Archdiocese of Chicago said that on July 1, St. Cecilia Church in Mount Prospect and St. Colette Church in Rolling Meadows will become one parish.
Chicago mayoral candidate Kam Buckner discusses crime fighting, economic growth
Illinois state representative and mayoral candidate Kam Buckner talks about his plan for fighting crime in Chicago, and how the current administration has stifled progress for local businesses.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0