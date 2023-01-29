DAWSON — It wasn’t pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO