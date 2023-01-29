ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia

Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73

The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
