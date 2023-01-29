The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?. After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO