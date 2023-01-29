ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate

Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Owner Reveals NBA Trade Deadline ‘Instructions’ For Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics are in win-now mode. That much is obvious, as Boston advanced to the NBA Finals last season and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings this season. But Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck reinforced the notion while discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming NBA trade deadline with Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’

LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Joe Mazzulla’s High School Coach ‘Not Surprised’ By All-Star News

Joe Mazzulla might not be taken aback by news of his NBA All-Star Game nod, yet that isn’t stopping the outpour of support from those behind him. The Boston Celtics aren’t even a full season in with Mazzulla as the head honcho of their coaching staff, and the 34-year-old has already begun to flood his head-coaching resume in the NBA.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram

When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
NESN

Travis Kelce Warns Chiefs Fans Not To Mess With This Philly Icon

If there’s one thing sports fans are crazy about its their superstitions. Fans try to do their best to not jinx their team, and that might come down to wearing lucky socks and perhaps not showering on gameday. Athletes sometimes can operate under the same mindset, which is why some players keep a specific routine, like NBA players at the free throw line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake

Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Joining Jonquel Jones, Liberty

WNBA star Breanna Stewart helped the New York Liberty form a super team Wednesday with her announcement that she will join New York as a free agent. Stewart, 28, will join the Liberty with fellow No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu and recently-acquired Jonquel Jones. Stewart was the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, four years before Ionescu was selected first in 2020, and won the 2018 WNBA MVP, three seasons before Jones won it in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday

According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues. Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Lakers Star LeBron James to Play 'A Few More Years'

Tom Brady may have announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, but don’t expect close friend LeBron James to follow suit anytime soon. Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, James was asked about chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, to which he replied:
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NFL Rumors: Interesting New Detail On Tom Brady Retirement Video

When you watch Tom Brady’s retirement video, you might get the impression the legendary quarterback woke up Wednesday morning without a plan, grabbed his phone and let it all out. Yeah… no. Brady fought back tears as he announced his retirement from the NFL. While it’s impossible not...
NESN

Buy or Sell: Dallas Stars Have Value to Win Stanley Cup

The Dallas Stars have been a surprise contender in the NHL’s Western Conference, but is there value in their odds of winning the Stanley Cup?. After falling short against the Calgary Flames in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Stars proved they have what it takes to compete in the playoffs. Not many expected the Stars to be leading the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, but they are with 66 points.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Tom Brady Retires: Eight Quick Thoughts On TB12’s Decision

Exhale, NFL: Tom Brady has retired. Again. For real this time. The greatest quarterback to ever lace them up stepped away from the game Wednesday. Brady made the announcement, his second in as many years, on his social media accounts, saying it was “for good” this time. It...
NESN

Fellow NFL Legend J.J. Watt ‘Hazes’ Newly Retired Tom Brady

We’re still five years away from the 2028 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, but two seats in that Canton class already are set in stone. One of them belongs to J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who announced his impending retirement at the tail end of the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 season. The other is reserved for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Wednesday, exactly a year to the day he called it a career for the first time. However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion insisted there isn’t a comeback in store for him this offseason.
NESN

Boston, MA
