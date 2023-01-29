Dr. Phil McGraw has confirmed that his Dr. Phil talk show is coming to an end after 21 seasons. McGraw, 72, will not produce any new episodes of the long-running daytime show once the current run of episodes has wrapped. CBS Media Ventures will reportedly keep past episodes of Dr. Phil, which has garnered 31 Daytime Emmy nominations since it began in 2002, airing through syndication.

10 HOURS AGO