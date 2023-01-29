ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Robert Covington (personal) active for Clippers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) is available for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After a two game absence for personal reasons, Covington will be active on Tuesday night. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Covington's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Portland's Jerami Grant will not return on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grant will not return after the Portland forward was evaluated for a concussion. Expect Jabari Walker to see more minutes if Grant remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 240.2...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Clippers starting Kawhi Leonard (knee) on Tuesday, Norman Powell to bench

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will make his 26th appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup after the 31-year old was inactive on Sunday. In 36.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Leonard to score 44.6 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable for Milwaukee's Thursday matchup

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up at home after the Milwaukee superstar was designated as probable. In 33.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Antetokounmpo to score 54.6 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 28.1 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday

San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Clippers' Marcus Morris (rib) questionable on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morris continues to deal with a rib injury and is questionable for Thursday's clash with the Bucks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against Milwaukee. Morris' Thursday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Daniel Theis (knee) questionable on Thursday

Indiana Pacers forward Daniel Theis (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Theis is officially listed as questionable to make his Pacers debut on Thursday after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury. The Pacers have an implied win probability of 52.9%...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
BOSTON, NY
numberfire.com

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Wizards-Pistons postponed Wednesday due to flight issues

The Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons game has been postponed Wednesday due to weather-related flight issues. The Pistons are still stuck in Dallas after playing the Mavericks on Monday night. The league has yet to announce when the game will be replayed. The Wizards are No. 12 and the Pistons are No....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Taurean Prince (ankle) active for Wednesday's game versus Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Prince will suit up at home after the Timberwolves' forward was listed as questionable. In 20.8 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 16.4 FanDuel points. Prince's projection includes 9.1 points, 2.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

