Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park
A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Ellen Degeneres, California Residents Document Devastating California Flooding: Watch
Flood levels are expected to reach up to 7 inches by Wednesday.
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
The Cast of 'Maine Cabin Masters' Was Embroiled in a Lawsuit in Late 2022
When you're on a reality show for any amount of time, you're bound to get caught up in real-life problems. Whether those issues end up on camera or occur "behind the scenes," it's all too possible for drama and scandal to unfold for these reality stars. The home renovation crew of Maine Cabin Masters has been under scrutiny multiple times. The home renovation series first premiered on the DIY network in 2017 before moving to the Magnolia Network in 2022.
What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?
A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
At 4-stories tall, Jeffrey the Snowman dazzles passersby in western Wisconsin
MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast
The final full week of January started on a wintry note as a winter storm blanketed a swath of the interior Northeast with snow that disrupted travel and caused disruptions to daily activities. Another snowstorm will follow close on the early-week system's heels, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the cold air left behind the first storm could allow the second to unload heavier accumulations and pack a bigger punch.
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
It's been a year since we left New York for Florida. Here's what we learned
One year ago I boarded a plane with my husband and three kids and left New York City for Florida. I love New York and it was very hard to leave. Here's what it's been like.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
