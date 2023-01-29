MILLTOWN, Wis. – Towering above Wisconsin's Highway 35 is stopping people in their tracks."On the weekend, we have 150 vehicles a day coming through just to come and see it," said Craig Carlson, owner and founder of Carlson Construction in Milltown.Unmistakable, and unmissable, Jeffrey the Snowman is 58 feet tall."He's 72 feet at the base, 58 feet at the body, and 44 [feet] at the head," Craig said.So how did a four-story snowman wind up in the parking lot of Craig's construction company? You have to go back to 2019."We did it to try and win a trophy," he said....

