AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.

2 HOURS AGO