Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed
Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pat McAfee Says The Original Plan And Goal Was To Return In Royal Rumble Match
Pat McAfee made his return to WWE on Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble, kicking off the show by making his entrance and joining Corey Graves and Michael Cole at the commentary booth. McAfee stepped away from his WWE commentary duties in September 2022 to join the ESPN College Gameday team.
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Report: Kenny Omega's Visa Issue Resolved, Will Attend 2/1 AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega is cleared for his return to AEW. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega's visa issue has been resolved and he is cleared to return to AEW. Omega will reportedly be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio but it is unknown if he will appear on television.
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher
AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30): ROH World Championship Match, Athena In Action, More
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 30. Matches were taped on January 25 from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/30) Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated...
Charlotte Flair Learned Of Winning SD Women's Title At Arena When She Returned, Didn't Have Her Gear
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
Samoa Joe On WWE Releases: My Understanding Is Management Was Playing Out Their War With Careers Of Others
Samoa Joe had a whirlwind couple of hours on April 15, 2021 as he was released by WWE, but almost immediately hired back by Triple H, who brought him back to NXT. Joe would officially return to the company in June. Joe would end up returning to the ring, and...
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Kofi Kingston: We've Wanted A Match With The Young Bucks For A Long Time
New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, & Big E) are arguably the most decorated trio in WWE history and any combination of the three are viewed as one of the top tag teams in the world. New Day has wrestled some of the top teams and duos throughout their run,...
What's Next for The Bloodline? AEW and WWE Recap (Tag Talk #29)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss the Bloodline and WWE's Royal Rumble PPV, as well as other big news from both WWE and AEW.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0