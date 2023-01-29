ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return

Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed

Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher

AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Charlotte Flair Learned Of Winning SD Women's Title At Arena When She Returned, Didn't Have Her Gear

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'

Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
