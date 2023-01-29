ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburghers gather to protest death of Tyre Nichols

By Lauren Linder, Christopher DeRose
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7XRK_0kUtPBje00

Peaceful Protests in East Liberty Over Tyre Nichols Video 01:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People across the country took to the streets Saturday, including here in Pittsburgh, after officials released the video of Memphis police brutally attacking Tyre Nichols earlier this month.

Officers stood by in East Liberty as a precaution, but all was peaceful as protesters spoke out against the killing of Nichols.

Outrage is the feeling among many after what happened in Tennessee.

"I am sick of seeing innocent people being brutally murdered. We're all sick of seeing innocent people brutally murdered," Dakota Castro-Jarrett of Socialist Alternative Pittsburgh said.

A few weeks ago, five Black police officers violently beat 29-year-old Nichols, leaving him with injuries that led to his passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV7FV_0kUtPBje00
KDKA

Late Friday, officials released a lengthy video of the encounter, compelling dozens of people in Pittsburgh to gather off Highland Avenue to make their voices heard.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation Pittsburgh hosted the rally. Kira Glass is one of the group's organizers.

"This can't keep happening. How many black people need to be killed in the streets before something changes?" Glass said.

The five officers in Nichols' case are charged with murder and fired from the department. Those in East Liberty see this as a step in the right direction and don't feel it would have happened if it were not for the uproar after the death of George Floyd. However, they say more needs to be done.

WATCH: Chris DeRose Reports

Protests in Pittsburgh held after the death of Tyre Nichols 01:54

"Tyre Nichols is just one among hundreds of hundreds of thousands of black men who have been murdered throughout the years, and it's time for that to end," Courtney Davis, a junior at Carnegie Mellon University, said.

"We won't stop until there's justice for every victim of senseless police violence until there are no more police killings in the first place," Glass said.

"I think that people protesting and fighting back against this racist system will continue to push for the justice and accountability that we need," Stephanie Pavlick of the Party for Socialism and Liberation Pittsburgh said.

Comments / 3

NOW Enough is Enough!
3d ago

2 dozen protesters? Guess it isn’t warm enough for the usual suspects chanting & screaming into bull horns at police.

Reply
4
Heather Joyce-Fenton
3d ago

When Antwon Rose was shot in the back, there were protests but no riots. Yet when an adult gets killed by police in another state, we got riots? I call BS. These people who showed up were probably out-of-towners trying to rile people up, but it didn't work this time

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Three people injured in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The hit-and-run happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition and a third was treated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

About 20 demonstrators protest outside Pittsburgh police station after Tyre Nichols' death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As protests against police brutality take place nationwide after Tyre Nichols' death, people are rallying in Pittsburgh as well.A small group gathered on the North Side and then walked to Pittsburgh police headquarters on Monday morning. About 20 people marched down Brighton Road and stopped in front of the Zone 1 station, demanding justice for Nichols and change.The Black Liberation Autonomous Collective, Pittsburgh Feminists for Intersectionality and Black Anarchist Community Council say they're tired of Black people dying at the hands of police after Nichols was brutally beaten by Memphis police officers and died three days later.These protestors...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

BPEP sends letter to Pittsburgh police after Tyre Nichols' death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols has caused anger across the country, including right here in Pittsburgh.Community groups and leaders said police violence like this is why community-police relations can be fractured.  "That is un-American that we have to feel that way as Black people, just because we're Black or Brown or whatever. That's wrong, but it's real," Black Political Empowerment Project President Tim Stevens said.  Stevens sent a letter asking for Pittsburgh police to address de-escalation, remind officers they are to protect and serve — not abuse — and stop traffic stops for certain minor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old shot in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.The boy was shot at least twice on Woodward Avenue in Brookline. Sources tell KDKA-TV the boy was shot during a home invasion and is in critical condition. Sources say several suspects broke into a home, went upstairs and shot the teenager in the stomach and leg.Sources say two people are in custody after officials put out a "be on the lookout" alert for a PT Cruiser allegedly involved in the shooting. The vehicle was found on Mississippi Avenue, sources added. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Woman strikes 3 with her car after argument outside Pa. bar: reports

A woman was taken into custody after police say she struck three people with a car in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Police and first responders were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Oakwood Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday for reports of multiple people struck by a vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety told WPXI.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: February 1, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsSouthSide Works Galentine's Day Celebration - Women Who Rock | Renee Piatt CollectionI Made It Mine! Market | Artist Directory | FacebookRania's Catering | Rania's RecipeSusan Cartsonis on InstagramResnote EntertainmentWaiting ChildCross Your PawsPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: January 31, 2023

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsBottleRocket Social HallScarpino's ItalianSoyil CandlesDr. Lori | YouTubeNeubauer's Flowers & Market HousePhiladelphia Eagles' drone showWashington Area Humane SocietyPittsburgh Today Live on Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges dropped against former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate Tony Moreno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Harassment charges that had been filed against Tony Moreno, the former Republican candidate for Pittsburgh mayor have been thrown out. Moreno had been accused of pointing a shotgun at a man in his Brighton Heights neighborhood.He denied the accusations and on Monday, a judge dismissed the charges.Moreno's lawyer told the Tribune-Review it was a neighborly dispute.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh doctors working to make synthetic blood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) —Blood shortages and storage problems continue to cause headaches and cost lives.That's why Pittsburgh is joining the push to create something better.KDKA-TV spent the day in the lab with three leading doctors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC to talk about the latest progress behind synthetic blood."This is a TEG6S and you put a sample of blood in it and it makes the blood clot," Dr. Susan Shea said.Shea showed KDKA-TV's cameras around the University of Pittsburgh lab helping to create artificial blood."We get to essentially test the early formulations," Shea said. "So we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One teenager dead, another injured after rollover wreck in East Rochester

EAST ROCHESTER (KDKA) -- One teenager is dead and another has been seriously injured after a rollover wreck in Beaver County.The crash occurred just before 1:45 a.m. along Route 65 near the end of the East Rochester-Monaca Bridge in East Rochester Borough.The driver of the vehicle lost control, hitting an embankment, and rolling over.Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle connected to previous felony incident. Police say the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old, who was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh with suspected broken bones.The passenger, a 15-year-old, died at the scene.The identity of the victim has not been provided.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh closing Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge for repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The city is closing the Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge to vehicles on Wednesday for a months-long repair project. Mayor Ed Gainey said inspection results showed the bridge needs repair work to be safe for traffic and credited the safety systems put into place after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed a year ago for helping the city proactively close the bridge and prevent a potential disaster. Repairs are expected to cost between $1 million to $2 million and will take no fewer than four months, the mayor's office said. The mayor's office said previous inspections didn't indicate a need for a closure,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ellwood City shooting

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Lawrence County, sources say.Sources tell KDKA-TV that the deadly shooting happened Monday just after 5 p.m. on 1st Street in Ellwood City. Sources say a mother and daughter are the victims. The mother died at the scene while her daughter was taken to a hospital in Ohio in critical condition, sources say.Sources say the gunman, who is allegedly the daughter's boyfriend, shot both victims in the head inside a third-floor apartment. A man inside a nearby bar who did not want to be identified saw police take the man into custody. "I saw the suspect backing down the street and then there were four or five cops, he went down on the ground," he said. "They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no t-shirt."No charges have been filed at this time. The Lawrence County district attorney says he will release more information on Tuesday. The mayor said this is the first homicide of 2023. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy