Iran Claims It Has Come Under Drone Attack Following Explosions

This is a rapidly developing story and details are bound to change, but as it sits now, explosions rocked an Iranian Ministry of Defense ammunition plant in the central Iranian city of Isfahan amid reports of blasts in three other cities.

Video captured one of the explosions in Isfahan as security forces swarmed the area around the facility. The Iranian Ministry of Defense later claimed three drones targeted the installation in a “failed attack” that caused no casualties and damaged only the building’s rooftop.

An Iranian MoD statement released through state-run IRNA news agency claimed air defenses destroyed one drone and “defense traps” caught two other drones, per a Reuters report.

Not long after the initial reports from Isfahan, however, unconfirmed videos emerged claiming to show a massive fire at a fuel facility near the city of Azarshahr in East Azerbaijan Province.

Explosions were also reported in Karaj in Alborz Province and near the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan Province.

At this time, The War Zone is unable to confirm Iranian claims. There are further unconfirmed reports of air activity out of Tehran’s Mehrabad Air Base, which houses Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force aircraft, after a reported unknown aircraft was spotted flying over the Iranian capital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with The War Zone for updates.

