Lakers: Injury Status Revealed for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker Against Boston

By Noah Camras
 4 days ago

The Lakers are starting to get healthier.

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting set to face off the Boston Celtics in the TD Garden for some Saturday primetime basketball — and they're getting healthy at just the right time.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV all entered the day with their game statuses uncertain , but the Lakers got some great news — all three will be suiting up for the Lakers on Saturday night in Boston.

This will be Davis' second game back since his nearly six-week absence. The Lakers won on Wednesday against the Spurs with LeBron and AD in the lineup, but will now be welcoming a third starter back in Walker.

Walker hasn't played since December 28, when he left a game against the Miami Heat with a knee injury. He's been sidelined ever since, but has slowly been progressing towards a return . Now, he'll be back in the lineup, and should absolutely provide a spark as a scorer.

The Lakers are getting much healthier just in time to make a run up the Western Conference standings. Tonight's rivalry game should be a good one.

