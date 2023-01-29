ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Standout 2024 Wide Receiver Has Notre Dame Among Top Eight Schools

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DU0z_0kUtP1zd00

Notre Dame was among the Top Eight schools for standout 2024 wide receiver Bredell Richardson

Notre Dame just closed out an outstanding wide receiver haul in its first year under Chansi Stuckey when it landed 2023 standouts Braylon James , Jaden Greathouse , Rico Flores Jr. and Kaleb Smith . Now the Irish staff is looking to land a 2024 group that is just as good, if not better. One of the more talented players on the board is Tampa Bay (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout pass catcher Bredell Richardson , who included Notre Dame in his Top eight list of schools today.

Richardson’s list included the Fighting Irish, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Michigan State and Colorado.

Richardson sits as not only one of the top players in the state of Florida, but one of the better wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class overall. The 6-1, 180-pound wideout is rated as a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He is also considered a top 150 by two separate platforms, 247Sports and Rivals. The latter has the highest opinion on him, pegging him as the No. 44 overall player and the No. 9 wide receiver in the class.

In nine games as a junior, Richardson hauled in 21 receptions for 405 yards and three touchdowns. His longest catch on the season was 37 yards and averaged 19 yards per reception overall.

The Carrollwood Day standout grades out as a Top 200 recruit on the Irish Breakdown board. He is a player that Notre Dame has a high opinion on and has been on for some time. In what appears to be an extremely talented wide receiver group in the 2024 recruiting class, Richardson stands out with his competitiveness and outstanding ball skills.

Richardson last visited campus back on July 2nd and 3rd, in which he was the only recruit on campus. Notre Dame hopes to get him back on campus to continue to sell the vision and the fit with the Irish program.

Richardson also has offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Auburn, Utah, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Arizona State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, and Indiana among many others.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville

Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
rejournals.com

Growth and Northwest Indiana go hand in hand, and the region is just getting started

Northwest Indiana has made a name as one of the most sought-after regions to do business, and the reasons speak for themselves. Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Jeff Bennett, Managing Partner at McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, a full-service, geographically-based commercial real estate firm, to discuss why the broader community has been a go-to.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are investigating a fire at a building on South Bend’s near west side on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called just after 8:30 a.m. to the corner of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield Street. The building is home to CB Specialist who sells and repairs CB (citizens band) radios.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in crash on U.S. 12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office have identified the driver killed in a crash on U.S. 12 on Thursday. Deputies identified the victim as 51-year-old Scott Lightner of Hammond, Indiana. At 11:44 a.m. on January 26, Lightner was driving east on U.S. 12 in a...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy