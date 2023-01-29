Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 20:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Tuesday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.7 feet on 05/28/1965. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Coffee, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Marshall, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Coffee; Giles; Grundy; Lawrence; Marshall; Warren; Wayne Another mix of light rain with some freezing rain tonight Another round of light rain will spread across southern Middle Tennessee this evening into tonight, and the rain may mix with light freezing rain in some areas. However, little or no ice accumulations are expected as temperatures will be near or above freezing. Temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday morning, and any wintry mix will become all rain before ending by Thursday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Sebastian ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts in the terrain. * WHERE...In Arkansas, the terrain in southern Sebastian County. In Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties, especially in the terrain. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially thru the terrain, may become difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 17:28:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and western part of the county, then the warning may need to be replaced with an advisory.
Flood Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 15:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CST. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Brazoria and Wharton Counties. For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton County threatens low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM CST Wednesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.1 feet on 02/05/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat San Bernard River Boling 18.0 19.0 Wed 3 pm CST 18.9 17.1 14.5
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 15:54:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calloway; Christian; Fulton; Graves; Hickman; Marshall; Todd; Trigg LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain may occur late tonight into early Thursday morning. Accumulations will likely only range from a glaze to a few hundredths of an inch, but this will likely add to the travel hazards once again. In addition to the possibility of light precipitation, any water that remains on the roadways will quickly re-freeze this evening as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This will result in more widespread black ice formation across the area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will remain sleet and ice covered. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black ice with temperatures well below freezing.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher terrain within central Douglas County and eastern Douglas County Foothills. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Wind Chill Watch issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lafayette; Little River; Miller WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A cold rain could become light freezing rain late this evening through Thursday morning. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible, mainly north of the I-20 corridor across elevated objects such as bridges and overpasses. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, northeast Texas and northwest Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. The strongest gusts could reach 60 mph on exposed coastal headlands and ridges. Lower elevation gusts around Humboldt Bay and in coastal valleys will remain closer to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The White Mountains and Steese Highway. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel may be difficult along the Steese Highway.
