Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Special Weather Statement issued for McDowell, Northwest Raleigh, Southeast Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 00:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: McDowell; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Raleigh; Wyoming Light Wintry Mix Possible Late tonight into Thursday morning Mixed wintry precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday. If confidence increases in accumulations, then a winter weather advisory may be needed. Areas of light freezing drizzle, freezing rain, and snow will be possible as well as impacts to travel. Slow down and exercise caution if traveling late tonight and during the Thursday morning commute. Allow extra time for your commute.
Flood Warning issued for Lee by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Lee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Kinchafoonee Creek near 11 E Of Dawson At Pinewood Rd In Lee County affecting Lee County. For the Kinchafoonee Creek...including 11 E Of Dawson At Pinewood Rd In Lee County...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kinchafoonee Creek near 11 E Of Dawson At Pinewood Rd In Lee County. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water floods into wooded areas and farmland downstream from the gauge. Further downstream water moves out of the bank along Creekside Drive, especially south of Kinchafoonee Creek Road as well as in the 400 block of Creekside Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 13.6 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 11/29/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Ice Storm Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Sebastian ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts in the terrain. * WHERE...In Arkansas, the terrain in southern Sebastian County. In Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties, especially in the terrain. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially thru the terrain, may become difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 13:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. The strongest gusts could reach 60 mph on exposed coastal headlands and ridges. Lower elevation gusts around Humboldt Bay and in coastal valleys will remain closer to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Higher terrain within central Douglas County and eastern Douglas County Foothills. * WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Southern Hudspeth Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Icy conditions expected. Total freezing rain accumulations less than 0.1 inch. * WHERE...Hudspeth County in far west Texas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and icy road conditions. Bridges will ice before roadways.
Wind Chill Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4383 7559 4389 7561 4393 7597 4388 7616 4381 7626 4374 7628 4368 7611 4367 7593 4371 7570 4379 7566 TIME Y23M02D01T1700Z-Y23M02D02T0000Z COORD...4378 7539 4383 7542 4384 7556 4392 7570 4395 7598 4392 7612 4381 7629 4363 7618 4360 7612 4357 7583 TIME Y23M02D02T0000Z-Y23M02D02T1100Z
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calhoun; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills between 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 65 below zero. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lafayette; Little River; Miller WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A cold rain could become light freezing rain late this evening through Thursday morning. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible, mainly north of the I-20 corridor across elevated objects such as bridges and overpasses. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas, northeast Texas and northwest Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slick road conditions are possible. These hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday evening. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are possible and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 13:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Expect dangerous travel conditions due to icy roadways and blowing snow.
