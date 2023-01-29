ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

By Mia Morales
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7TJW_0kUtOrXz00

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said.

Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference.

Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, two young men and the 15-year-old girl, were in a vehicle driving on the west part of Bexar County when they noticed a black Dodge Ram pickup truck following them, Sheriff Salazar stated.

At a red light, the driver of the Dodge Ram, later identified as McCormick, pulled up next to the three teens and physically cut them off, Salazar added.

McCormick exited the Dodge Ram pickup truck holding a firearm at hand and at gunpoint demanded the 15 year-old-teen to get out of the vehicle, Salazar stated.

“The young lady did get out of the vehicle,” Sheriff Salazar said in the news release. “Out of fear for own safety and that of the two young men she was traveling with.”

Sheriff Salazar also added, McCormick is the father of the young boy who is in a romantic relationship with the teen.

“Alexander McCormick is the father of a young teenage boy that is in a romantic relationship with the 15-year-old,” Sheriff Salazar said

McCormick later took the teen into a house where she was “reunited” with McCormick’s son but was later dropped off at a nearby park, according to Sheriff Salazar.

During the drive to the park, the teen made a video call via Instagram to one of the teen boys she was with prior to the kidnapping, Salazar stated.

While on the video call, deputies were at the park waiting with the young man without McCormick’s, his son’s and the teen’s knowledge, Salazar said.

Deputies were able to arrest McCormick as well as take his son and the teen out of the pickup with no further incident, Salazar stated in the release.

Bexar County Sheriffs later found the weapon in which McCormick used to kidnap the teen along with a long shotgun that was found in the back seat of the truck, Salazar added.

“It should be noted at the time of his arrest Alexander McCormick was on bond for another felony offense,” Salazar said during the news conference. “The prior case was pretty similar circumstances.”

In the pervious case, McCormick was described as “somewhat threating” with a BB gun to some young bystanders, sheriffs office added.

“He utilized [the BB gun] to intimidate some young folks that he was accusing of damaging his truck,” Salazar said.

McCormick was arrested and has a bond of $120,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle

(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons arrested for suspected DWI

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Simmons, 67, was arrested by deputies in the 3900 block of Evans Road at about 3 a.m. According to a preliminary...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Human remains identified as grandmother Maria Llamas who went missing in 2016

SAN ANTONIO – Officials have positively identified human remains to missing Grandmother Maria Llamas, who had been missing for the past six years. On Sept. 18, 2021, San Antonio Police Department detectives contacted the family of Maria Llamas to inform them that human remains had been located in the area where Maria’s purse was found in 2016.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police search for missing 17-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 17-year-old girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay, was last seen on January 29 in the 1400 block of Vance Jackson. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says

BOERNE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Boerne Independent School District teacher has resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said. In a letter sent to parents of students at Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School, officials said they were notified on Friday night of an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at the high school. […]
BOERNE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy