Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Margaret Vieck, 69, Vincennes
Margaret A. Vieck, 69, of Vincennes, Indiana passed from this life on Monday January 30, 2023. She loved her Faith, Family, and Friends. She was born April 12, 1953. She was raised by her mom Alma Myers, Grandma Fern Myers, and her Uncle Jerry Goffinet. Her father was Lewis Myers.
wzdm.com
Beverly Ann Charles, 82, Bicknell
Beverly Ann Charles, 82, of Bicknell, Indiana went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 30, 2023. Beverly was born on March 14, 1940 in Francisco, Indiana to the late Ethel LaVerne and Kenneth Heironimus. Beverly was a caring and devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed reading books, playing with her dogs Griffen and Tucker, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devout Christian and a member of Mariah Creek Christian Church.
wzdm.com
Cheri Stiles, 76, Vincennes
Cheryl Frances (Wissing) Stiles, 76, passed away at her residence at 4:33 pm on January 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Cheryl is referred to as Cheri and Meme by her family and friends. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Vincennes, the daughter of Thomas Oliver and Mary Lee (Mayhall) Wissing. Cheri married Gary Stiles on March 10, 1967, and they have celebrated fifty-five years of marriage.
wzdm.com
Vincennes University Adding Daviess County Schools to Project ASPIREE
Vincennes University is adding three Daviess County schools to its Project ASPIREE program. The assistance program is now reaching Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess Junior-Senior High School. Project ASPIREE is for income-eligible students, along with potential first generation students. It is free for all...
wzdm.com
Summer Food Program Applications Now Being Accepted
Even in the dead of winter, the state of Indiana is seeking applications for the Summer Food Program. The program provides meals to students and others in need while school is out of session. The meals and snacks are free to those 18 and younger. Over the last several years,...
wzdm.com
Linda Daily, 80, Washington
Linda Sue Fidler Daily, 80, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Linda was born on May 18, 1942 in Washington, IN to the late Ruth and Earnest Walls. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed going to church. She also liked playing bingo and cards with her friends.
wzdm.com
Suspect in January Shooting in Vincennes Captured in Tennessee
The suspect in a January 20th shooting in Vincennes has been captured. 31 year-old Shane C. Carter-Mincey was captured Monday in Blount County Tennessee. Both U.S. Marshals and Blount County Sheriff’s deputies captured Mincey following a vehicle chase. Mincey is charged with aggravated battery. He is being held in...
wzdm.com
Preparing for “Baby Day” in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day this week. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on Friday, February 3rd from 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. and Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
wzdm.com
Ice Glaze Affecting Schools, Roads Today
A glaze of ice has affected roads in the Evansville area this morning. Gibson County is one of the areas affected by the frozen precipitation today. Due to the slick conditions, the Gibson County Courthouse has been closed for today. All Gibson County schools — including North, South, and East Gibson Schools — are closed today, as are all Daviess County schools.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Mayor Yochum Files Bid for Fourth Term as Mayor
It’s now official — Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is running for a fourth term as Mayor. The filing means there will be Mayoral primaries for both parties on May 2nd. Mayor Yochum will face Michael Devine in the Vincennes Democrat primary in May. On the Republican primary side for Mayor, City Council president Tim Salters faces Jack Boger.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Water Utilities Continue Work on New East Side Water Tower
Vincennes Water Utilities continues its work toward building a new water tower near Clark Middle School. The tower will provide service to the eastern sections of Vincennes and surrounding area. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie is glad to get an Indiana company to do the work — especially...
wzdm.com
Indianapolis Trio Arrested in Sullivan County for Illegal Deer Hunting
Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three Indianapolis men Saturday night after they illegally shot a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Conservation officers made the arrests while following up on complaints about night hunting near County Road 400 East and County Road 550. Officers found the poached deer using...
wzdm.com
Washington Robbery Suspect Caught in Southern Illinois
The Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office assisted detectives with the Washington Police Department Monday in the arrest of a man for the robbery of the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 in Washington back in April of 2018. A Level 3 Felony Warrant for Armed Robbery was issued earlier...
wzdm.com
Knox County Arrest Roundup for Monday, 1/30
Authorities arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a domestic battery complaint. Officers charged 27 year-old Dalton Watts with the count after arresting him at Good Samaritan Hospital. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. Vincennes Police arrested 61 year old Robert Cooper of Oaktown this...
wzdm.com
Search is On for Missing Shoals Man
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man for resisting and battering a deputy at the Martin County Courthouse on Thursday. Deputy Cherie Pressley was injured when she attempted to arrest 23-year-old Zane Sanders of Shoals on an outstanding warrant. Sanders fled the courthouse, got into his vehicle, and sped away resulting in a police chase reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour. Sanders stopped at a residence in Trinity Springs where he disappeared.
wzdm.com
Rivet Moves On With Win Over Loogootee; Weather Delayed Sectionals Planned for Tonight
Most area first round sectional games were postponed due to weather constraints. However, the Springs Valley Class A sectional did take place where Vincennes Rivet beat a scrappy Loogootee team 35-25. Kennadee Frey and Mary Herman each scored ten for the 13-10 Lady Patriots who move into Friday nights semi-final against the host Blackhawks.
wzdm.com
Illinois State Rep. Niemberg Blasting Gov. Pritzker Over Lack of Workforce
Area Illinois State Representative Adam Niemberg is seeking more personal accountability in government’s help for the unemployed. Lawrence and Richland Counties in Illinois are among the areas Niemberg represents in the Illinois House. Niemberg blames a policy from Governor J.B. Pritzker for making the lack of Illinois workforce worse...
wzdm.com
Work Continues for Knox County Jail Expansion
The work continues — both on an expansion of the Knox County Jail and doing the day-to-day operation of the facility. Currently, crews are reconstructing the Jail’s sally port and book-in areas. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin wasn’t surprised by the inconveniences — especially in parking. However, Sheriff...
wzdm.com
Girls’ Sectional Week is Here– Games Start Tomorrow Night
The Girls High School Basketball sectionals get underway tomorrow night. Vincennes Rivet and South Knox. will be the first county teams to see action. At the Class A Springs Valley Sectional..12-10 Rivet will take on 3-20 Loogootee in the only game that night. At the Eastern Greene Two A Sectional…18-6...
wzdm.com
VPD Arrest Man Overnight on Battery Warrant
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night at the corner of 8th and Buntin. Officers found 23 year-old Jacob Heiden-Waterhouse wanted on a Knox Circuit Court warrant for battery. The warrant was issued in October of last year. He tried to resist arrest, but was quickly taken into custody. A further search found a drug-related syringe in his possession.
Comments / 0