Ventura, CA

SFGate

Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was 'targeted assault'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city's police chief said Tuesday as investigators continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Widow's suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers. Adriana Medina filed...
CULVER CITY, CA
SFGate

Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists' vehicles with a pipe was arrested over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA

