ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CSP trooper recounts "close call" after driver plows into patrol vehicle

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay5tU_0kUtN1D100

CSP trooper describes "close call" after driver plows into his patrol vehicle 02:30

Nine months after becoming a trooper, Cameron Gill had a close call while investigating a wreck on C470 near Santa Fe.

"I hear skid marks and then the rear of my vehicle was collided by another vehicle that was attempting to pass," he said.

He was already out of his car, luckily, and was OK, but in other cases, troopers or Colorado Department of Transportation workers have been injured or killed doing their jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LX82R_0kUtN1D100
Colorado Department of Transportation

"It's causing a fear of employees to be on the road," said CDOT's deputy director of operations Bob Fifer.

In the past week, two CSP cars and a CDOT vehicle have been hit on the road.

Friday night, around 11 p.m. a CDOT snow plow was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 near Bakerville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdQvJ_0kUtN1D100
CBS

CDOT says no injuries were reported and damage to the plow was minimal, but the interstate was closed while the crash was cleared.

Friday CDOT and Colorado State Patrol held a press conference to remind the public they need every motorist to help keep them safe.

"You are not alone, just being in that bubble. You are part of a system and make sure you are creating a safe environment like we are trying to do," Fifer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jajIT_0kUtN1D100
Colorado Department of Transportation

They want people to ditch the distractions like cell phones and slow down or move over when you see CDOT or CSP investigating an accident.

CDOT also wants to remind people that they should give plows room when they are treating a road.

"I can't emphasize enough the danger that these crashes pose," said Colorado State Patrol major, Darce Weil.

It's a lesson that was re-emphasized for trooper Gill when his car was hit on the highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25e6Tt_0kUtN1D100
Colorado State Patrol

"It's definitely jaw-dropping and it opens up a whole new perspective," he said.

He hopes it never happens again.

"I'm more conscious about my driving and my personal driving and let alone when I'm driving a patrol car and when I'm on scene of something on the side of the highway I'm way more conscious," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado State Patrol Says “Struck By” Incidents Are Out of Control

It’s time to make it personal. The message from the Colorado state Patrol is that you (and only you) can prevent serious secondary crashes caused by ignoring state law. Not “moving over and slowing down” when approaching the site of an existing roadway accident or breakdown has been enforced for more than 17 years and is the law in all 50 states.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CSP says road rage reports in Colorado reached record highs in 2022

For the first time since Colorado State Patrol created its *CSP reporting line in 1998, road rage reports outnumbered those of suspected impaired driving on Colorado roadways. *CSP was initially created for reporting impaired driving, however, in 2022 54% of the reports made through the line were regarding road rage.  "Driving behavior became exponentially worse during COVID and it never healed," said trooper, Tyler Garrod. In 2022, alone CSP fielded more than 31,000 reports of road rage, up nearly 5% compared to the reports received in 2021.  "We can't be everywhere at once so we rely on these reports we get through...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate

While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment. “OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

After a snowy January, a relatively dry start to February is expected in Colorado. That being said, the National Weather Service is saying another big storm might be on the way. According to experimental mapping released by the forecasting service, there's a chance of a major snowstorm hitting the western...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did this Colorado mountain town break its record low?

Colorado has several towns where the temperature gauge can dip well below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Craig-Moffat Airport in Craig, Colorado recorded a low of -41.08 at 7:34 a.m., Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, tying the Feb. 20, 1981, record low. On Feb. 1, 1985, the low at...
CRAIG, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
buenavistacolorado.org

Colorado Concealed Carry Permit Classes

This class covers the material needed to get your Colorado CCW Permit. We will cover basic firearms safety, handgun types and operation, ammunition basics, legal use of force, and gear basics. Classes are held in Buena Vista, CO. Classroom – 4 hrs – Basic firearms safety, handgun types, ammunition basics,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Frostbite symptoms to watch for during frigid temperatures along Front Range

Frostbite is a concern when temperatures fall dangerously low as what is happening to start this week. According to First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, frigid temperatures will grip Denver and the Front Range through Tuesday morning with occasional snow for many areas. Doctors with UCHealth told CBS News Colorado that many frostbite injuries are preventable. Those who feel numbness or are just too cold could be a sign that you need to get inside and warm up. Frostbite is avoidable but it can happen quickly. Doctors said if your fingers or toes are turning purple, dark red or blistered, you should seek medical attention immediately. "If you notice your fingers are becoming numb, if the sensation is changing, you feel too cold... that should signal that you should seek some kind of shelter and rewarm yourself," said Dr. Arek Wiktor with UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center.Doctors said it's also important to remove any wet clothing if frostbite is suspected.  The window for treatment of frostbite is about 24 hours.   The City of Denver and the City of Aurora opened several warming centers for those who need a place to get warm during the dangerously low temperatures. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
99K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy