GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of child enticement charges
SPRINGFIELD — Former Westfield Firefighter Richard Paul was found not guilty by a judge in Hampden County Superior Court this week of a charge of child enticement stemming from an investigation in 2021. Paul, 42, of Southampton, was arrested in March 2021 after police said he had been having...
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
Hampden DA reveals new evidence in 1993 killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen
SPRINGFIELD - Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni presented photos of a distinctive tank top found at the site. Hunters...
‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke
A tractor-trailer caught fire on 261 Elm Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
Appleton and Sycamore streets in Holyoke closed due to crash
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Appleton and Sycamore Street for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday.
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
Local leaders react to deadly Holyoke Mall shooting, suspect to be arraigned on Monday
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
GoFundMe created to help pay for Holyoke Mall shooting victim’s funeral expenses
What we know about the Holyoke Mall fatal shooting
Police arrest man allegedly violating restraining order in Russell
A man was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order in Russell Monday night.
