MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’

Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday

UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
BRIMFIELD, MA
Boston

‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

What we know about the Holyoke Mall fatal shooting

Gunshots broke out at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night during an apparent altercation between two men, leaving a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead, authorities said. The shooting sent crowds of shoppers and employees scrambling for safety as police rushed to the scene with guns...
HOLYOKE, MA

