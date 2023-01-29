Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Rui Hachimura Chose His Wizards Jersey Number In Part Due To LA Great
New Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura recently spoke with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about his arrival in LA. Through his first two contests for the Lakers, the 6'8" combo forward out of Gonzaga is averaging nine points on 46.7% shooting, five rebounds, one assist and 0.5 steals. "My...
Wichita Eagle
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Wichita Eagle
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rival Report: Knicks Prepared to Pay for Raptors Standout?
The Toronto Raptors are a long way from their championship-winning season, which took place in 2019. While Toronto remained playoff contenders in the post-Kawhi Leonard era, they are currently outside of the Eastern Conference Play-In picture 52 games into the year. Are the Raptors going to blow it all up?...
Wichita Eagle
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Wichita Eagle
Joel Embiid Believes 76ers Gave Up on Markelle Fultz ‘Too Early’
Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz has been doing well with his clean slate as a member of the Orlando Magic. Although injuries have affected Fultz on several occasions since he was dealt by the Sixers in 2019, it’s clear the young veteran has a place in the NBA despite the doubts surrounding him early on.
Wichita Eagle
Four Hornets Mitch Kupchak Should Look to Trade
The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner (February 9th) and if the Hornets fully commit to a rebuild in the second half of the season, they could be moving several players. In my eyes, there are four players that Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak should look to trade. Gordon...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
O.G. Anunoby trade chatter continues to gain momentum. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Toronto Raptors forward ahead of the trade deadline next week. Now the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are considered teams to watch should Anunoby be dealt before the Feb. 9 deadline, per Shams Charania.
Wichita Eagle
76ers Rumors: Philly’s on the Hunt for Another Big Man?
At the start of the 2022-2023 offseason, reports indicated that the Philadelphia 76ers had confidence in their young group of centers, which included second-round picks, Charles Bassey and Paul Reed. Weeks before training camp, the Sixers brought in some competition by adding the former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell.
Wichita Eagle
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, and apparently he achieved the feat while dealing with a hamstring tear. It wasn’t a secret that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had an injury during the tournament. However, some people thought he was “faking” the injury since he was still dominating on the court, so much so that he won the tournament.
